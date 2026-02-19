

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELF.PK), Thursday announced organizational changes and changes in the executive officer structure, effective April 1, 2026.



At an organization level, it plans to incorporate and consolidate the Corporate Culture Transformation Div. into the Corporate Human Resources Group, which will thus be renamed the Corporate Human Resources & Culture Transformation Group.



While Kei Uruma will continue to lead the company as the Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President Kunihiko Kaga will take charge as Chief Technology Officer.



Mitsubishi's stock closed at $38.05, down 0.26 percent on the OTC Markets.



