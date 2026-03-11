Corporate Knights Honors Trane Technologies As One of the USA's Most Sustainable Corporations

SWORDS, IE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Corporate Knights' inaugural list of the USA's 25 Most Sustainable Corporations. The ranking recognizes the top-performing companies among nearly 1,500 eligible U.S. firms, evaluated across three key performance indicators: sustainable revenue, sustainable revenue momentum, and sustainable investment.

"Being recognized among the nation's most sustainable companies is a testament to the dedication of our people to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "This honor reinforces the strength of our sustainability strategy and our dedication to delivering solutions that create a more resilient, energy-efficient future."

Trane Technologies is dedicated to developing industry-leading climate solutions for customers worldwide, including innovative, energy-efficient products and solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability goals while improving their bottom line by reducing energy use, carbon emissions, and operational costs.

The company is widely recognized as a leader in sustainability, integrating sustainable practices into the company's core strategy and throughout its global operations as it progresses toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. From 2019 through the most recently reported 2024 data, the company has reduced customer carbon emissions by 237 million metric tons, on track to meet its Gigaton Challenge goal of reducing one gigaton (or one billion metric tons) of customer carbon emissions by 2030. Additional data on progress towards the company's Gigaton Challenge goal will be released with the 2025 Sustainability Report in May 2026.

Trane Technologies is also acknowledged for its industry-leading transparency, credibility, and accountability, having recently received several additional recognitions for climate action including being named to Corporate Knights 2026 Carbon Clean list, securing a spot on CDP's annual 'A List' for climate change for the fourth year in a row and being recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the Better Plants Challenge.

