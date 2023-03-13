World's leading compliant disposable e-cigarette brand ZOVOO and its sister brand VOOPOO are launching the revolutionary DRAGBAR Z700 SE for 2023. The new DRAGBAR, which carries numerous expectations, will be officially launched on March 15.

Equipped with the self-developed GENE TREE ceramic coil technology solution, the DRAGBAR Z700 SE features consistent flavour and ultra-pure taste, achieving the largest puff count among the TRPR&TPD-Compliant product, making it a futuristic e-cigarette that will disrupt the industry.

Fully and globally compliant, ZOVOO is keeping pace with the times and moving towards being a top international VAPE brand!

Ceramic coil technology for consistent flavour

Compared with the competitors in the market, the GENE TREE ceramic coil is 26% better for taste reproduction and 60% more consistent in flavour. Its vaping aerosol has a stable release, with an overall attenuation of 3.8% rather than the 10% of competitors.

Benefit from the technical advantages of GENE TREE, the DRAGBAR Z700 SE guarantees a truly consistent flavour to the last puff, offering a pleasant and soothing vaping experience.

Low consumption, more puffs

With higher energy conversion efficiency, GENE TREE accomplishes a total transcendence of producing more puffs with a low battery power consumption.

As a result, the DRAGBAR Z700 SE allows for 700 puffs, the most puffs among the TRPR&TPD-Compliant product, for a longer lasting vaping experience.

Fully visible oil tank, exquisite and stylish

DRAGBAR Z700 SE is the 1st fully visible oil tank disposable that allows you to see the changes in e-liquid capacity at a glance.

With its minimalist design and clean lines, the DRAGBAR Z700 SE is a stylish and premium model of artistic industrial design. With a body thickness of 9mm and a weight of just 20 grams, it achieves the perfect balance of fashion and portability. It is bound to set off a new wave in the VAPE field.

Powder-free technology, pure vaping

GENE TREE has a patented "powder-free" technology, breaking the bottleneck of sticking and dropping powder of traditional ceramic coil. Therefore, the DRAGBAR Z700 SE realizes a truly pure and reassuring vaping.

DRAGBAR Z700 SE offers up to 50 rich flavours to meet the full range of user preferences. VOOPOO×ZOVOO leverages consumers with exceptional product experience and opens a new era of vaping for all.

