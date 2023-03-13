Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Fast 500 % in Wochen gemacht! Die am Montag nächste Gelegenheit? – Morgen besser früh handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8TU ISIN: JP3688370000 Ticker-Symbol: L3W 
Berlin
07.01.22
20:00 Uhr
55,04 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 07:06
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Launches "NX-GREEN Calculator," Tool for Calculating CO2 Emissions in International Transport

TOKYO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. launched an "NX-GREEN Calculator," a tool for calculating CO2 emissions from international air, ocean, truck, and rail transport, on March 6.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202303073685-O1-R44d200g

Image1:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202303073685/_prw_PI2fl_te14Cw5u.jpg

Service overview and features
The "NX-GREEN Calculator" is a service that calculates and visualizes CO2 emissions from origin to destination for international air, ocean (including river barge), truck, and rail transport when users simply enter the origin and destination of a shipment, the quantity and weight of goods being shipped, and the transport mode(s) involved.

Meticulous calculations of distances between airports, ports, and rail freight stations as well as between origins and destinations worldwide identified by city name or postal code allow for more precise estimates of CO2 emissions. The service also enables users to calculate emissions for each leg of a complex transport route by specifying transit points and total emissions for multiple shipments based on transport data for a given period. The calculator will be offered in three languages (Japanese, English, and simplified Chinese) for global use. It can be accessed on NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS' website.

English-version URL:
https://www.nipponexpress.com/service/transportation/solutions/it/nx-green.html
*Japanese, English, and Chinese are available by clicking the language switch button on the calculation input page.

Image2: Calculation input screen
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202303073685/_prw_PI3fl_PG2U8for.png

Image3: Calculation result screen
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202303073685/_prw_PI4fl_5MFKKmhN.png

Background to service development
The Nippon Express Group has positioned "tackling climate change" as one of the material issues it must address in realizing its long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market. The Group has also developed and released "One-Stop Navi" and "EcoTrans Navi," tools for visualizing CO2 emissions from domestic transport.

The Nippon Express Group is offering this latest tool to encourage greater ESG management among its customers, supporting their efforts to reduce CO2 emissions by visualizing CO2 emissions for international transport as well. The Nippon Express Group will continue reducing the environmental impact of logistics and working to achieve sustainable societies by helping build resource-saving and recycling-oriented communities.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-launches-nx-green-calculator-tool-for-calculating-co2-emissions-in-international-transport-301769807.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.