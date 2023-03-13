DJ Bloxmith Launches Raiders Rumble, A Mobile Strategy Game for Both Web2 and Web3 Gamers, on the Flow Blockchain

Bloxmith, the player-first Web3 gaming studio, today announced that the open beta for Raiders Rumble, its unique 1v1 squad battler game for mobile powered by the Flow blockchain, is now available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Raiders Rumble challenges players to apply fast-paced strategic decision making in countering the moves of their opponents. Built as a strategic esports game for the masses, it features a daily rotation of tournament modes where the top 50 percent of participants can win in-game items or RUMB tokens, Raiders Rumble's project token.

Furthermore, players do not need a crypto wallet or digital collectibles (NFTs) to start playing and enjoying the game. To maintain competitive integrity, digital collectibles in Raiders Rumble do not provide any in-battle advantage, though they have several other unique features that make them highly valued by collectors.

"For our first game, we wanted to pioneer a new type of competitive mobile strategy game that would help bridge the gap between traditional and Web3 gamers," said Bloxmith Co-founder and CEO Wayne Lee. "We are delighted to be working on the Flow blockchain - it solves the scalability problem for games and digital collectibles. With frictionless onboarding, social logins and familiar payment methods, Flow is built from the ground up to make it easier for mainstream users and brands to transition from Web2 to Web3."

As part of the launch and esports nature of the game, Raiders Rumble will host three Flow-sponsored bonus tournaments. Strategy gamers will have the opportunity to win FLOW tokens, with a total prize pool worth USDUSD 120,000 in FLOW up for grabs for the best strategy gamers around. These Flow-sponsored tournaments are scheduled to take place between March 23-31, with more details on the Raiders Rumble website here.

"Raiders Rumble is a compelling example of a mobile game that can simultaneously appeal to a mainstream audience while introducing them to the power of Web3 gaming powered by Flow," said Chirag Narang, Head of Product at Flow. "The Bloxmith team's innovative take on game design and player onboarding aligns strongly with Flow's vision and goals for our ecosystem around gaming and onboarding mainstream users to Web3."

About Bloxmith

Founded in December 2021 by a group of passionate gaming veterans from Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Pumpkin VR and Facebook Gaming, Bloxmith's mission is to create player-first games that are still fun even after 1000+ plays. Bloxmith's investors include Infinity Ventures Crypto, Dapper Labs, Vayala, Moon Holdings, Bitoro, SEA Pixel, and Results.io.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, contact: Deon Moh, hello@bloxmith.com

About Flow Flow is a decentralized layer one blockchain designed for onboarding mainstream consumers. Frictionless, secure and eco-friendly, Flow empowers developers to innovate and push the limits that will bring the next billion to Web3. Today, Flow is home to a thriving ecosystem of creators from top brands, development studios, venture-backed startups, crypto leaders, and more. For more information, visit www.flow.com. Contact info Deon Moh, hello@bloxmith.com

