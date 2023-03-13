The Chinese inverter maker plans to build both new factories in China's Zhejiang province.China-based inverter manufacturer NingBo Deye Inverter Technology (Deye) announced in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SHSE) it is seeking to raise CNY3.55 billion ($513.1 million) through a private placement of shares. The company said it will use the net proceeds from the transaction two build two new inverters factories and an R&D center. One of the two manufacturing facilities will have an inverter capacity of 15 GW and will be located in Haiyan, Zhejiang province. This project has a required ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...