A research group in China has designed a perovskite solar cell with a new ligand known as 3-amidinopyridine. These molecules are reportedly able to efficiently reduce anion vacancy defects, thus ensuring higher power conversion efficiency and remarkable stability.Researchers at the Shaanxi Normal University in China have designed a novel control strategy to reduce the formation of anions vacancy defects in halide perovskite solar cells and have found that this new approach results in higher efficiency and remarkable stability. The new method, which they defined as a one-stone-for-two-birds strategy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...