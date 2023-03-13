Indonesian state-owned utility PLN is seeking expressions of interest for several ground-mounted, floating solar projects and wind farms. The call includes an invitation to set up solar module factories in Indonesia to meet domestic content requirements.PNL Indonesia Power (PNL IP), a unit of Indonesian utility PT PLN (Persero), has invited potential investors to submit their expression of interest in participating as equity partners in the Proyek Hijaunesia 2023 project, an initiative aimed at the construction of several large scale ground-mounted and floating solar plants, as well as wind farms. ...

