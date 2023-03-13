Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in Europe

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in February 2023.

Wendy Colvano joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the London office. As a member of the global Technology Practice, Wendy specializes in recruiting leadership teams for global technology and high-growth venture-backed organizations. Previously, she led the European practice of a boutique executive search firm.

"Organizations today are seeking creative, agile, and high-performing talent solutions to achieve their strategic business goals in this uncertain economic period," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "With her extensive experience in Silicon Valley and Europe spanning multiple verticals, Wendy provides clients with a diverse perspective and unparalleled access to talent."

