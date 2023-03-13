Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 08:06
89 Leser
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in Europe

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in February 2023.

Wendy Colvano joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the London office. As a member of the global Technology Practice, Wendy specializes in recruiting leadership teams for global technology and high-growth venture-backed organizations. Previously, she led the European practice of a boutique executive search firm.

"Organizations today are seeking creative, agile, and high-performing talent solutions to achieve their strategic business goals in this uncertain economic period," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "With her extensive experience in Silicon Valley and Europe spanning multiple verticals, Wendy provides clients with a diverse perspective and unparalleled access to talent."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-adds-executive-search-consultant-in-europe-301769038.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
