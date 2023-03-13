With increasing capital commitments, there is now a shift to minority investments and emergent technology subsectors. pv magazine evaluates the M&A outlooks provided by CohnReznick Capital and FTI Consulting.From pv magazine USA CohnReznick Capital Markets shared that the 2o23 U.S. renewable energy market is expected to be defined by the the juxtaposition of tremendous momentum from recent changes in U.S. policy and uncertainty stemming from upheavals in global markets. As the International Energy Agency expects 2,400 GW of renewables to come online through 2027, the world will add as much renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...