Mini Paint the Latest Product from Jazeera Paints to Test Colors on Walls

An Enjoyable One-Minute Experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints experts have developed a one-of-a-kind method for selecting the ideal color for any space. This new product saves time and effort at an affordable price. Jazeera Mini Paints incorporates numerous features into a single product.





The launch of Mini Paint by Jazeera Paints stems from the desire to transform the color selection process from one that is difficult, tedious, and uncertain into one that is easy, fun, and guaranteed. This new product enables one to apply the color to any space and compare it without the need for professional assistance or additional painting equipment. All one needs is a Mini Paint can in the desired color, their own hands, and the wall they want to paint. One will be able to select the color that best matches their walls and furniture in less than a minute. This will allow one to make an informed decision without having to go through a series of confusing consultations or making a mess after the color is applied.

The new Mini Paint is also simple to apply to walls, and because of its small size, it comes with a paintbrush, saving the cost of purchasing the standard paint can and equipment to paint the wall. The price point allows one to experiment with different colors in one space, allowing one to continue their search for the right color that will make them happy with their decision. Mini Paint is available in 24 different colors, carefully chosen by Jazeera Paints experts to suit all styles and coordinate with all spaces.

Mini Paint transforms painting spaces into a pleasant experience in which one can reinvent a new style for their space each time. When one renovates, their creativity will find new outlets, and one will always be confident in their decisions. The image one has always wanted for their room can become a reality for them to enjoy, and they will be pleased that they completed the mission from beginning to end.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mini-paint-the-latest-product-from-jazeera-paints-to-test-colors-on-walls-301769896.html