The Jakarta-hosted Solartech tradeshow showed the Indonesian renewable energy landscape's potential, despite the small size of its solar market.In early March, Solartech Indonesia 2023 took place at the Jakarta Convention and Exhibition Center, attracting around 20,000 visitors and 300 industry exhibitors from 20 countries. The event is the country's largest green energy trade show, and despite Indonesia's relatively small solar market, the event highlighted the region's increasing interest in new solar investment. "We think Indonesia is still in the starting years and utility companies are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...