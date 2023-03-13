Data released by the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies show that the Greek solar market installed three times more capacity in 2022 compared to 2021.According to preliminary figures made available to pv magazine by the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco), Greece connected 1. 36 GW of new PV capacity to the grid in 2022. Of this, 341.5 MW was connected to Greece's transmission grid and about 1020 MW was connected to Greece's distribution grids. These figures are preliminary because Greece is yet to officially announce the number of its new PV deployments for ...

