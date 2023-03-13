First of Many - Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group Enter the Nordics With $5M Investment in Sweden's Kognity, Plan to Inject $500M Into Tech Startups in the Region

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group, announced today their first Nordic deal, with a $5 million funding in Kognity, an edtech company headquartered in Sweden. Kognity offers an award-winning digital teaching and learning platform used by more than 140,000 students in 1,300 schools worldwide.

"As experienced EdTech funders, we were attracted to Kognity's impressive product and ability to scale this globally," said Paul Brodie, Head of Investments, Europe at Liquidity Group. "Using our proprietary underwriting technology, we were able to quickly and clearly understand Kognity's funding requirement and structure a facility which will enable them to achieve their growth plans."

Primarily the funding from Mars Growth will be used by Kognity for further growth in their U.S. high school science business and for expanding their product offering for customers worldwide.

"This represents the first of many funding deals we anticipate doing in the Nordics over the coming 12 months. We are committed to the inventive and creative founders in the tech space and expect to commit up to a further $500m in the next year in the Nordics. We remain excited to fund the best companies globally, many of which are in this region." - Ron Daniel, Co-founder, CEO, Liquidity Group & Mars Growth Capital

Mars Growth Capital's parent Liquidity Group is an innovative fintech, fund manager, and the industry's fastest-growing lender to mid-market, growth-stage companies by automating the entire debt lending cycle. The firm's patented machine learning and decision science technology have enabled the firm to deploy more capital through more deals faster than any firm in the same time period. Through its AI-driven due diligence platform and partnership with MUFG, Liquidity Group and MGC offer funding to SaaS, marketplaces, and e-commerce businesses globally so these businesses can accelerate their growth opportunities. "We see the Nordic region as an exciting area where there is a lot of high-quality startup activity, and to work with our first customer in the region is a significant milestone for us," said Kosuke Nekoshima, Investment Manager at Mars. Liquidity Group has offices in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, London, and New York, allowing Mars Growth Capital to provide access to growth capital for businesses seeking funding solutions worldwide.

Kognity has been rapidly growing since it was founded in 2015. It has established itself as one of the Nordics leading edtech companies. The company is committed to providing innovative digital solutions that enable better learning experiences for students worldwide. This new investment will allow them to expand their reach even further and offer more educational opportunities for students across the globe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mars Growth Capital and receive this funding, which will help us to scale our operations and expand our presence in the U.S. market. Our goal is to provide high-quality educational content and technology to more students and teachers around the world. The process was very efficient with Mars Growth Capital utilizing their platform to understand our growth potential and business needs quickly and create a funding model that works exceptionally well with our cash flow patterns," said Kognity, CFO Niklas Åkesson

With this new investment from Mars Growth Capital, both parties look forward to collaborating to continue helping schools worldwide improve student outcomes through high-quality products and services.

About MARS Growth Capital

The MARS fund deploys in the SE Asian, Pacific, and European markets, backing fintech, SaaS, and e-commerce businesses with the financing they need to stimulate growth and expand their client bases. Tel Aviv-based Liquidity Group's AI-driven due diligence platform allows companies worldwide to obtain debt funding within 72 hours from the time of application.

About Liquidity Group

Founded in 2018, Liquidity Group is a pioneering technology firm that has become the industry's fastest-growing lender to mid-market, late-stage companies by automating the entire debt lending cycle. The firm's patented machine learning and decision science technology has enabled the firm to deploy more capital through more deals faster than any firm in capital markets history. Backed by top financial institutions, including Apollo and MUFG, Liquidity Group provides growth capital through funds focused on the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Liquidity Group's subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG jointly handle the company's South East Asia activity.

Contact Information

Guy Kurlandski

Executive Director

guy@liquiditygroup.com

+16466520742

Brian Wanee

Marketing Manager

brian@liquiditygroup.com

+16466520742

SOURCE: Liquidity Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743222/First-of-Many--Mars-Growth-Capital-and-Liquidity-Group-Enter-the-Nordics-With-5M-Investment-in-Swedens-Kognity-Plan-to-Inject-500M-Into-Tech-Startups-in-the-Region