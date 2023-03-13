China's Deye has developed a new lithium iron phosphate battery system with a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It says that up to 32 modules with a capacity of 6.14 kWh can be stacked and connected in parallel for a total capacity of 196.48 kWh.China-based inverter manufacturer NingBo Deye Inverter Technology (Deye) has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential and commercial rooftop applications. "The RW M6.1 series is especially suitable for application scenes of high power, limited installation space, restricted load-bearing, and long cycle life," the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...