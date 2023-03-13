Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Stuttgart
13.03.23
08:09 Uhr
90,04 Euro
-1,28
-1,40 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,9690,1812:13
89,9690,1412:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2023 | 11:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named to 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies List

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies (https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees) by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"As a company that lives its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better, we're honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "Ethics and integrity are essential ingredients to the value proposition that we bring to our customers, business partners, suppliers, employees, and shareholders. Our Business Integrity Program reinforces the critical role that everyone in our organization plays to ensure we live our values. This recognition reflects the dedication of our people to hold ourselves accountable to the highest ethical standards across our global operations."

Ingredion is one of only nine honorees in the food, beverage, and agriculture industry. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Ingredion for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Methodology and Scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. View the full list of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies honorees here (https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees).

About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/news-releases) for more information and the latest Company news.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere (https://ethisphere.com/) is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies (https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/)® (https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/) recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine (https://magazine.ethisphere.com/?__hstc=259324510.c52c136aa5035f0666a0188c3fca657f.1627599345475.1628516524373.1628519612410.18&__hssc=259324510.6.1628519612410&__hsfp=2285334546). For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com (https://ethisphere.com/).

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.