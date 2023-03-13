Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named to 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies List

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies (https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees) by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.



"As a company that lives its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better, we're honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "Ethics and integrity are essential ingredients to the value proposition that we bring to our customers, business partners, suppliers, employees, and shareholders. Our Business Integrity Program reinforces the critical role that everyone in our organization plays to ensure we live our values. This recognition reflects the dedication of our people to hold ourselves accountable to the highest ethical standards across our global operations."

Ingredion is one of only nine honorees in the food, beverage, and agriculture industry. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Ingredion for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Methodology and Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. View the full list of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies honorees here (https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees).

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/news-releases) for more information and the latest Company news.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere (https://ethisphere.com/) is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies (https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/)® (https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/) recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine (https://magazine.ethisphere.com/?__hstc=259324510.c52c136aa5035f0666a0188c3fca657f.1627599345475.1628516524373.1628519612410.18&__hssc=259324510.6.1628519612410&__hsfp=2285334546). For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com (https://ethisphere.com/).

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602