French developer Valeco has deployed an agrivoltaic installation on a fodder field and has found out it offers benefits for the quality and quantity of the crop, as well as for sheep grazing under the solar panels.From pv magazine France French wind and solar energy company Valeco has published its first results from an agrivoltaic project combining solar generation with fodder production launched at the end of 2021. The project is located in the French department of Saône-et-Loire and is being developed in partnership with local farmer Pôle ovin de Charolles, the Agricultural High School of Charolles ...

