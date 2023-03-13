Pulsar Helium Inc.: Envision Racing and Pulsar Announce Multi-year Partnership

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (a private company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada), and leading Formula E race team, Envision Racing have today announced a new multi-year partnership that will see Pulsar become an Official Partner of the Team.

The collaboration with Envision Racing will see Pulsar become both a partner of the Team and of its unique 'Race Against Climate Change' sustainability programme, created to help amplify the fight against climate change and accelerate the movement to zero emission vehicles.

The parties will work together on promoting a healthier planet through their respective global platforms. Pulsar is focused on growing its business and the Team will provide relevant and authentic opportunities, including branding, story-telling and unique experiences to support the ongoing development of the Pulsar brand and to engage with investors and customers.

Pulsar is a dedicated developer of primary helium projects. The company's personnel include seasoned helium explorers, developers, operators, financiers, and researchers. Pulsar is part of the green transition targeting production of carbon neutral helium from high-grade primary helium gas that is not associated with hydrocarbon production - a strategically significant differentiator from current production and needed for a zero-carbon world.

Commenting on the announcement, Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director at Envision Racing said "We are proud to welcome Pulsar Helium to the Envision Racing family of partners. Helium is key component in automotive engineering and primary helium will play an important role in the green transition and Pulsar's commitment to primary helium was a great fit for us and our audience. We're looking forward to working with the Team."

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar Helium Inc, added: "As a committed advocate for sustainable solutions, partnering with Envision Racing is a proud moment for Pulsar Helium Inc. Our shared vision for a cleaner future makes this partnership a winning combination."

As one of the founding teams of the FIA Formula E World Championship, Envision Racing - owned by world-leading greentech company Envision Group - boasts an impressive record both on and off the track and currently sit 2nd place in the team standings. Aside from securing 12 wins and 41 podiums in their 105 races, Envision Racing is the first carbon neutral Formula E team (PAS 2060). It is also one of a handful to achieve the FIA's Three Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the only team to partner with the UK government to support their 'Together For Our Planet' initiative and the UN's COP26 global summit.

ABOUT PULSAR HELIUM

Helium exploration and development is a nascent industry, brought into existence by a sudden and significant supply deficit that has persisted for over a decade and shows no sign of ending. Pulsar exists to develop its helium assets, with the objective of bringing stability via sustainable supply that is not associated with hydrocarbon production.

Pulsar's assets include the flagship Topaz project in the USA with a helium content of 10.5%, positioning it among the world's highest-grade occurrences. Efforts are focused on fast-tracking activities at Topaz to realize its potential.

Helium uses are abundant, the most significant being in superconducting magnets, semiconductor manufacturing, and as a pressuring agent in the fuel tanks of spacecraft.

For further information visit www.pulsarhelium.com

ABOUT ENVISION RACING

Envision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship - the world's first ever net-zero carbon sport.

Owned by Envision Group, it has sustainability running through its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; inspiring generations to take action to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy in order to accelerate the Race Against Climate Change.

Formula E is an environment where high performance and sustainability powerfully co-exist and Envision Racing is known as the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), awarded the FIA's 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework.

For the 2022/23 Formula E season, Envision Racing will see Sebastien Buemi begin his first season with the team alongside New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing Envision Racing is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one. Meanwhile, Envision Group's Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information visit www.envision-racing.com

ABOUT ENVISION GROUP

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net-zero technology partner. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision continues to promote wind and solar as the 'new coal', batteries and hydrogen fuels as the 'new oil', the AIoT network as the 'new grid', net zero industrial parks as the 'new infrastructure' and an ecosystem of net zero technology as the 'new industry', to create a net zero world.

Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, energy storage system and green hydrogen solution through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also manages Envision-Sequoia Capital Net Zero Fund and owns the Envision Racing Formula E team.

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list.

As an innovation powerhouse, it leverages global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, United States, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Singapore, Japan and etc., leading global green technology development.

On April 22, 2021, Envision Group announced it will achieve carbon neutral in operations by 2022 and achieve carbon neutral throughout its value chain by 2028.

