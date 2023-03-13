NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Expands NGS Portfolio with Launch of Neo Comprehensive - Solid Tumor CGP and Neo Comprehensive - Myeloid Disorders CGP

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, announced today the expansion of their next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio of innovative products with the commercial availability of multiple tests, including Neo Comprehensive - Solid Tumor, a comprehensive genomic profile (CGP) for solid tumor cancers, and Neo Comprehensive - Myeloid Disorders, a CGP for myeloid neoplasms.

"We are committed to offering a broad spectrum of next-generation tests paired with unparalleled service to enhance patient care," said Chris Smith, CEO of NeoGenomics. "With our new, easy to interpret reports, even faster turn-around times, and low sample requirements, these new tests offer clinicians industry leading testing options to support the management of their patients with cancer, across various stages and types of disease."

Neo Comprehensive - Solid Tumor is NeoGenomics' largest solid tumor, pan cancer assay available to date. This CGP detects genomic alterations that are most relevant in diagnosis, therapy selection, prognosis and clinical trials. The panel includes 517 genes by both DNA and RNA NGS, microsatellite instability (MSI), and tumor mutational burden (TMB). With this test comes an improved turnaround time and a streamlined test report format.

Neo Comprehensive - Myeloid Disorders is available as an enhancement of NeoGenomics' previous Myeloid panel, making it the largest DNA and RNA NGS myeloid panel on the market with the most clinically actionable features, including single nucleotide variants (SNV), copy number variants (CNV), insertions and deletions (InDel), and fusions.

In parallel with the two product launches, NeoGenomics is also introducing two software resources to complement their testing menu: NeoAccess, a test requisitioning tool which includes clinical decision support, up-front patient benefits check and prior authorization assistance abilities; and NeoSeek, a platform that allows clinicians the ability to mine their previous testing data to identify their patients who may be biomarker eligible for a new therapy or clinical trial.

About Neo Comprehensive - Solid Tumor

Neo Comprehensive - Solid Tumor is a solid tumor comprehensive genomic profile (CGP) totaling 517 genes capturing: CNVs, SNVs, InDels, fusions, splice variants, TMB and MSI by both DNA and RNA NGS methods. In addition, this CGP offers an easy to interpret report format, improved test turn-around time and decreased specimen requirements.

About Neo Comprehensive - Myeloid Disorders

Neo Comprehensive - Myeloid Disorders is a comprehensive genomic profile (CGP) analyzing 164 genes relevant to the assessment of myeloid neoplasms, detecting SNVs, InDels, CNVs, and fusions utilizing DNA and RNA NGS methods. It is aligned with the latest guidelines and the WHO 5th Edition Classification, covering a wide spectrum of myeloid disorders, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic neoplasms (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with eosinophilia and gene rearrangement, mastocytosis, histiocytic neoplasms, and more.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all applicable state and federal data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through expressed authorizations and our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, UK, Rolle, Switzerland, and China. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

