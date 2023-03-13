Trane has released a rooftop air-to-air heat pump that can produce between 14.5 kW and 37.4 kW of heat and between 16.5 kW and 38.4 kW of cooling. The new device can purportedly be adapted to cold-climate applications by adding complementary heating sources such as electric heaters or hot water coils.Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has released an air-to-air heat pump for commercial rooftop applications such as supermarkets, shopping malls, cinemas, and restaurants. "The Airfinity rooftop air-to-air units combine heating, cooling, and ventilation all in one package, for simplified ...

