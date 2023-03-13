Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Tradegate
10.03.23
16:04 Uhr
18,475 Euro
+0,440
+2,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2023 | 12:10
uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, March 13, 2023(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the Company granted equity awards to 31 employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. The equity awards were approved by the Company's board of directors on February 23, 2023 (the "Grant Date") in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the employees received 63,300 restricted share units ("RSUs") and options to purchase 57,500 ordinary shares of the Company. Each option has an exercise price of $20.06 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on February 23, 2023. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters thereafter. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting annually on each successive anniversary of the Grant Date. The vesting of each option and RSU is subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. The recent approvals of our gene therapy for hemophilia B - an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development - represents a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. We are now leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:
FOR INVESTORS:FOR MEDIA:
Chiara Russo
Direct: 617-306-9137
Mobile: 617-306-9137
c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)
Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 339-223-8541
t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

