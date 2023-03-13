London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Insurance is constantly evolving, and Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance USA 2023 (June 27-28, Chicago) is no different! The carrier-driven agenda is designed to tackle the most crucial challenges the industry is facing - from managing the profitability crunch and talent crisis to dealing with sky-high customer expectations. Attend this event to benchmark against your competitors and future-proof your strategy.

Here's a sneak peek of confirmed sessions and keynotes:

Overcome Constant Change with the Power of Technology ( President & CEO & EVP Chief Information Officer, Erie Insurance)

( Erie Insurance) Achieve Profitable Growth in Today's Challenging Market ( President & CEO , Hippo)

( , Hippo) Find the Opportunity Within the Challenge ( President & CEO , Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation)

( , Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation) Innovation, Where & When It Matters ( CEO Zurich Global Ventures , Zurich Insurance Group)

( , Zurich Insurance Group) Modernize the Perception of Insurance ( President & CEO , Guardian; SVP, Corporate Development , Nationwide; Chief Underwriting Officer, Markel; & SVP, Head of Innovation, Americas , AXA XL)

( , Guardian; , Nationwide; Markel; & , AXA XL) The Next Generation of Insurtech ( VP of Insurance , Coterie Insurance & President , BOXX Insurance)

( , Coterie Insurance & , BOXX Insurance) Make Organizational Change Stick (VP, Business Transformation, Prudential International Insurance)

And many more panel discussions, fireside chats, and case studies across three stages, featuring the most senior industry line-up in North America.

