"2022 was an exceptional year for Benson Hill, and we expect 2023 to bring continued proprietary revenue growth and gross margin expansion led by our soy ingredient products," said Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer of Benson Hill. "Demand for our innovations remains strong, although persistent high supply chain costs are impacting our profitability in certain food ingredient categories, which we believe will continue for the foreseeable future. To meet the needs of our customers, we will execute a more targeted growth strategy focused on the highest-margin proprietary products and one that de-emphasizes lower margin products. In addition, we are finalizing and expect to implement capital management changes designed to reduce debt, interest and operating expenses, and increase return on capital, while maintaining our commitment to fully fund the business. Our team demonstrated its ability to meet our strategic objectives, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to shareholders to achieve significant yet disciplined growth, as well as our target of profitability in 2025."

Full Year 2022 Results as Compared to The Same Period of 2021

The financial results discussed in this press release exclude the Fresh business, which was divested in a two-part transaction announced on January 3, 2023, the initial portion of which was consummated on December 29, 2022, and the second portion of which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. The Company recorded the Fresh business as discontinued operations as of December 31, 2022. The impact of open mark-to-market timing differences on the profit and loss statement and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found on pages 6 and 12, respectively.

Revenues were $381.2 million, an increase of $290.3 million, or 319 percent. Strong demand from customers and greater availability of proprietary soy ingredients, meal and edible oil products resulted in a near doubling of proprietary revenues to $72.6 million. Non-proprietary revenues increased significantly due to favorable soy and yellow pea commodity prices and operational excellence associated with the startup of two soy production facilities.

Gross profit was $3.5 million, an increase of $9.4 million. Excluding approximately $4.9 million in losses due to open mark-to-market timing differences, gross profit was $8.5 million and gross margins were 2.2 percent. Favorable top line growth, proprietary revenue mix, and contributions from partnership and licensing agreements were partially offset by cost pressures in the supply chain as well as the impact from adverse weather in the month of December.

Operating expenses were $128.5 million, a $16.0 million increase, which includes $34.0 million for non-cash items primarily related to stock compensation and depreciation. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $81.0 million, an increase of $9.1 million or 13 percent. R&D expenses were $47.5 million, an increase of $6.9 million or 17 percent. All year-over-year operating expense increases were related to non-cash items.

Inclusive of open mark-to-market timing differences, net loss from continuing operations was $99.7 million, a decrease in loss of $22.5 million or 18 percent. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $81.6 million, or a loss of $76.7 million, excluding the impact from open mark-to-market timing differences, which was in line with the prior year.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $175.0 million were on hand as of December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results as Compared to The Same Period of 2021

Revenues were $99.2 million, an increase of $68.4 million, or 223 percent. The performance was driven by sales for both proprietary and non-proprietary soy and yellow pea products.

Gross profit was $0.8 million, an increase in profitability of $4.0 million, and includes an approximately $3.3 million loss due to open mark-to-market timing difference. Gross margins were approximately 4 percent when excluding open mark-to-market timing differences.

Inclusive of mark-to-market timing differences, net loss from continuing operations was $30.8 million, a decrease in loss of $10.4 million or 25.3 percent. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $21.4 million compared to a loss of $29.1 million.

Outlook

Excludes the Fresh segment which is now classified as discontinued operations.

Management expects continued strong demand for its proprietary products in 2023 resulting in a 40 percent to 50 percent increase in proprietary revenues to a range of $100 million to $110 million. Non-proprietary revenues are expected to decline moderately in favor of proprietary products, which sets the expectation for consolidated revenues to be in the range of $390 million to $430 million.

Consolidated gross profit is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $30 million driven by anticipated increases in proprietary sales, increased revenues from partnership and licensing agreements, which is expected to have higher margins, and favorable soy commodity markets for non-proprietary product sales. This outlook includes assumptions for persistent inflationary and supply chain logistics.

The Company expects a net loss of $125 million to $135 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $63 million to $68 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million due to a two-year capital project to add the capability for soy flour texturization at the Creston, Iowa facility.

Management is in the advanced stages of finalizing a plan designed to lower the cost of capital, increase return on capital, and reduce costs. During the back half of this year, the Company expects to retire the existing $100 million high-cost debt two years early and replace it with a conventional, lower cost lending facility. The Company intends to utilize its current shelf registration statement, including its ATM facility, or alternative equity financing, for up to $100 million to supplement the cash needed to fully fund the business to profitability in 2025. The anticipated retirement of the existing debt will incur pre-payment penalties and other costs that, along with the planned capital expenditures, is expected to result in a free cash flow loss in 2023 of $120 million to $128 million. Management is also exploring strategic options for its Seymour, Indiana, soy crush facility to deploy capital more effectively within the closed-loop operations, reduce costs, and increase return on capital.

Management remains committed to its objective of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow in 2025. The adoption of the targeted growth strategy is expected to result in proprietary revenues in 2025 of at least $300 million compared to the prior target of over $350 million. Consolidated revenues are forecasted to be $400 million or greater. The target for gross margins remains at 25 percent.

Benson Hill, Inc.

Material Items Included in Consolidated Revenues and Cost of Sales

(In Thousands)

Currently, the Company does not seek cash flow hedge accounting treatment for its derivative financial instruments and thus changes in fair value are reflected in current earnings.

Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of futures contracts associated with the Company's committed future operating capacity. These mark-to-market timing differences are not indicative of the Company's operating performance.

The Company recorded the fair value of acquired sales and purchase contracts in the acquisition of the Company's Creston, Iowa location, which are amortized, not marked-to-market, to revenues and cost of sales to the physical contracts.

The table below summarizes the pre-tax gains and losses related to derivatives and contract assets and liabilities:

Fiscal Year 2022 Open Mark-to-Market Timing Differences ? 2022

Reported

(unaudited) Q1

Impact Q2

Impact Q3

Impact Q4

Impact 2022

Excluding

Impact Revenues $ 381,233 $ (5,002 ) $ 3,885 $ 3,267 $ (4,534 ) $ 383,617 Gross profit $ 3,527 $ (8,181 ) $ 5,227 $ 1,381 $ (3,353 ) $ 8,453 Total operating expenses $ 128,534 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 128,534 Net loss from continuing operations $ (99,700 ) $ (8,181 ) $ 5,227 $ 1,381 $ (3,353 ) $ (94,774 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (81,645 ) $ (8,181 ) $ 5,227 $ 1,381 $ (3,353 ) $ (76,719 )

2022: The net temporary unrealized period-end loss on revenues and cost of sales was $2.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively. Management expects the open mark-to-market timing differences to unwind in the coming months.

See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on page 12.

Benson Hill, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands) ? December 31, ? 2022 2021 Assets ? ? ? Current assets: ? ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,053 $ 78,940 Marketable securities 132,121 103,689 Accounts receivable, net 28,591 22,128 Inventories, net 62,110 37,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,346 16,806 Current assets held for sale 23,507 24,791 Total current assets 300,728 283,358 Property and equipment, net 99,759 98,076 Right of use asset, net 68,193 73,712 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 27,377 35,397 Other assets 4,863 4,538 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 39,816 Total assets $ 500,920 $ 534,897

Liabilities and stockholders' equity ? ? ? Current liabilities: ? ? ? Accounts payable $ 36,717 $ 20,288 Current lease liability 3,682 1,831 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,242 6,901 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,435 25,608 Current liabilities held for sale 16,441 17,054 Total current liabilities 92,517 71,682 Long-term debt 103,991 77,035 Long-term lease liability 77,722 77,152 Warrant liabilities 24,285 46,051 Conversion option liability 8,091 8,783 Deferred tax liabilities 283 294 Other non-current liabilities 129 316 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale - 2,137 Total liabilities 307,018 283,450 Stockholders' equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 440,000 and 440,000 shares authorized; 206,668 and 178,089 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 21 18 Additional paid-in capital 609,450 533,101 Accumulated deficit (408,474 ) (280,569 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,095 ) (1,103 ) Total stockholders' equity 193,902 251,447 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 500,920 $ 534,897

Benson Hill, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) ? Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ? 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 99,180 $ 30,732 $ 381,233 $ 90,945 Cost of sales 98,391 33,972 377,706 96,846 Gross profit (loss) 789 (3,240 ) 3,527 (5,901 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 11,761 14,171 47,500 40,574 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,586 21,534 81,034 71,947 Total operating expenses 33,347 35,705 128,534 112,521 Loss from operations (32,558 ) (38,945 ) (125,007 ) (118,422 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 5,414 611 21,444 4,481 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 11,742 Change in fair value of warrants and conversion (7,387 ) 398 (49,063 ) (12,127 ) Other (income) expense, net 149 1,226 2,253 (549 ) Total other (income) expense, net (1,824 ) 2,235 (25,366 ) 3,547 Net loss from continuing operations before income tax (30,734 ) (41,180 ) (99,641 ) (121,969 ) Income tax expense 29 13 59 231 Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax (30,763 ) (41,193 ) (99,700 ) (122,200 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (22,843 ) (1,014 ) (28,205 ) (4,047 ) Net loss $ (53,606 ) $ (42,207 ) $ (127,905 ) $ (126,247 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted net loss per common share from continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.00 ) Basic and diluted net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.12 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 186,787 158,323 179,867 121,838

Benson Hill, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In Thousands) ? Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ? 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (53,606 ) $ (42,207 ) $ (127,905 ) $ (126,247 ) Foreign currency: Comprehensive (loss) income 37 (26 ) (9 ) 4 ? 37 (26 ) (9 ) 4 Marketable securities: Comprehensive loss 6,240 (1,963 ) (3,678 ) (1,813 ) Adjustments for net (losses) income realized in net loss (4,437 ) 1,234 (2,305 ) 1,031 ? 1,803 (729 ) (5,983 ) (782 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income 1,840 (755 ) (5,992 ) (778 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (51,766 ) $ (42,962 ) $ (133,897 ) $ (127,025 )

Benson Hill, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands) ? Year Ended December 31, ? 2022 2021 Operating activities ? ? Net loss $ (127,905 ) $ (126,247 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,836 12,817 Stock-based compensation expense 19,520 7,183 Bad debt expense 863 309 Change in fair value of warrants and conversion options (49,063 ) (12,127 ) Amortization related to financing activities 9,279 1,389 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 11,742 Loss on divestiture of discontinued operations 10,246 - Impairment 11,579 - Loss on investments and amortization on premiums 4,755 - Other 4,579 (65 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,070 ) (7,038 ) Inventories (4,663 ) (11,690 ) Other assets 6,542 (13,149 ) Accounts payable (5,313 ) 11,293 Accrued expenses 6,419 7,539 Other liabilities - 294 Net cash used in operating activities (93,396 ) (117,750 ) Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (372,170 ) (648,923 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 139,063 2,499 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 193,250 639,612 Payments for acquisitions of property and equipment (16,486 ) (31,490 ) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions (1,034 ) (116,287 ) Proceeds from divestitures of discontinued operations 17,131 - Net cash used in investing activities (40,246 ) (154,589 ) Financing activities Net contributions from Merger, at-the-market offering and PIPE financing, net of transaction costs of $4,087 and $34,940 for 2022 and 2021, respectively 81,109 285,378 Payments for extinguishment of debt - (43,082 ) Principal payments on debt (7,288 ) (4,400 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 23,540 103,634 Borrowing under revolving line of credit 19,774 20,954 Repayments under revolving line of credit (19,821 ) (20,907 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of costs - - Retirement of redeemable convertible preferred stock - - Repayments of financing lease obligations (1,630 ) (703 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 2,325 681 Net cash provided by financing activities 98,009 341,555 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9 ) 4 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,642 ) 69,220 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 78,963 9,743 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 43,321 $ 78,963

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes $ 57 $ 53 Cash paid for interest $ 14,398 $ 6,591 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Issuance of Notes Payable Warrants and Convertible Notes Payable Warrants $ - $ 6,663 Conversion of Notes Payable Warrants upon Merger $ - $ 4,576 Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants acquired in Merger $ - $ 50,850 Issuance of conversion option $ - $ 8,783 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,058 $ 3,578 Purchases of inventory included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,553 $ 1,854 Financing leases $ 806 $ 46,021

Benson Hill, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from continuing operations excluding income taxes, interest, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and the impact of significant non-recurring items.

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from our continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

(unaudited) 2021

(unaudited) 2022

(unaudited) 2021

(unaudited) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss from continuing operations $ (30,763 ) $ (41,193 ) $ (99,700 ) $ (122,200 ) Interest expense, net 5,414 611 21,444 4,481 Income tax expense (benefit) 29 13 59 231 Depreciation and amortization 5,909 3,444 20,513 10,478 Stock-based compensation 3,749 4,414 19,520 7,183 Change in fair value of warrants (7,389 ) 398 (49,063 ) (12,127 ) Other non-recurring costs, including acquisitions 1,619 3,193 5,582 4,688 Employee retention credit - - - (1,550 ) Merger transaction costs - - - 11,693 Non-recurring public company readiness costs - - - 5,265 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 11,742 South America seed production costs - - - 2,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ (21,432 ) $ (29,120 ) $ (81,645 ) $ (77,311 )

Adjustments to reconcile estimated 2023 net loss from continuing operations to estimated Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

2023 Estimate Net loss from continuing operations $ (125,000 ) - (135,000 ) Interest expense, net 27,000 - 29,000 Depreciation and amortization 21,000 - 23,000 Stock-based compensation 14,000 - 15,000 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (63,000 ) - (68,000 )

Benson Hill, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - 2023 Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Adjustments to reconcile estimated free cash flow: 2023 Estimate Net loss from continuing operations $ (125,000) - (135,000) Depreciation and amortization 21,000 - 23,000 Stock-based compensation 14,000 - 15,000 Changes in working capital (12,000) - (14,000) Other 2,000 - 8,000 Net Cash Used on Operating Activities $ (100,000) - (103,000) Payments for acquisition of property and equipment (20,000) - (25,000) Free Cash Flow $ (120,000) - (128,000)

