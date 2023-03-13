Solar industries bodies including SolarPower Europe, Germany's BSW and Ukraine's ASEU have joined forces to send a stream of modules, inverters and batteries to embattled Ukraine. The donations are critical as some hospitals have been without power for weeks, leaving surgeons to operate under headlamps.Europe's solar industry has launched a new PV equipment donation scheme for Ukraine. The announcement was made during SolarPower Europe's annual summit in Brussels and aims to give Ukraine a steady supply solar materials. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a solar rush across Europe as people ...

