Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NanoCap Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (149/23)

On request of NanoCap Group AB (publ), company registration number 556818-0300, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from March 15, 2023. The company has 379,257 A-shares and 3,774,418 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NANOC B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 3,774,418 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0004020931 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 285795 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556818-0300 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46762517705.