Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A2AHWL ISIN: IT0005162406 Ticker-Symbol: TN2 
Tradegate
10.03.23
19:26 Uhr
7,750 Euro
+0,045
+0,58 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
13.03.2023
Technogym: Let's Move For a Better World

Technogym kicks off the worldwide social campaign powered by the TECHNOGYM CONNECTED ECOSYSTEM to promote Wellness and regular physical exercise

CESENA, Italy, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technogym's social challenge 'Let's Move for a Better World' - which enables gym-goers to transform their workout in a donation for a good cause - will kick off on March 14th in over 1.200 fitness club all over the world. The more people will attend their fitness club and the more they will train, the more Technogym will donate to a local cause selected by each fitness club.

Let's Move For a Better World - Technogym kicks off the worldwide social campaign powered by the TECHNOGYM CONNECTED ECOSYSTEM

By connecting to TECHNOGYM ECOSYSTEM, members can track their exercise and collect MOVEs, Technogym movement unity of measure. Upon reaching predefined targets, each club can win Technogym products to donate to a non-profit association of its choice which operates in fighting obesity and sedentary lifestyles. The more active gym-members are, the more MOVEs they collect and the bigger the donation will be to the communities.

Technogym has been investing for years in building its TECHNOGYM ECOSYSTEM with the objective of growing the industry, making it more attractive to end users and more credible towards institutional stakeholders (insurance, health systems, the medical world) and the Let's Move for a Better World Campaign it's a concrete example on how to combine a unique consumer activation with a marketing campaign for the club and a community social activation.

The Technogym Ecosystem includes connected equipment, apps and on-demand video training content and is capable of connecting each individual user to their own personalized training experience for fitness, sport or health anytime and anywhere.

When it comes to the industry operator side, Technogym Ecosystem is an open platform that can be easily integrated with software applications (membership software, marketing and payment platforms, body analysis and assessment devices) already used by the club or with members consumer apps and wearable devices. Moreover, MyWellness, the Wellness lifestyle CRM of the Technogym Ecosystem, allows fitness clubs to accelerate their digital strategy, improving member's experiences and increasing ROI thanks to the surge in the attraction rate, retention, upselling and secondary spend.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031511/Lets_Move_Technogym.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031509/Technogym_Logo.jpg

Technogym Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lets-move-for-a-better-world-301770074.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
