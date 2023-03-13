Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides International, Inc. Engages Investor Relations Firm SRAX Mobility-as-a-Service Software Company to Benefit from Comprehensive Marketing Program

LOS ANGELES, CA and MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Tribal Rides International, Inc. ("Tribal Rides" or the "Company") (OTCPK:XNDA), a California-based software company, announces that it has engaged investor relations and communications marketing firm SRAX, Inc. ("SRAX") to present and market the Company's Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) software solutions.

The developing MAAS applications integrate comprehensive social networks and mobile apps to enable users to create and manage their own highly personalized transportation experience; form and/or join groups; collaborate on cost-saving strategies; find, schedule, and obtain transportation services from within the groups in which they belong, and easily and securely conduct financial transactions.

The Company believes that SRAX's programs will help inform a wider audience to its offerings and will employ SRAX's "Sequire" system of investor intelligence and communications tools to identify and secure a wider shareholder base and potential investors.

The Sequire system will enable the Company to search and monitor key shareholders to track shareholder buying and selling behavior and trends, and then to use these data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across multiple media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, as well as traditional display and email channels.

Joseph Grimes, Tribal Rides CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be working with SRAX again. Their novel data driven approaches to marketing our products, and creating awareness for our stock certainly represents a significant step forward for the Company in these areas."

To learn more about Tribal Rides, please visit https://www.tirbalrides.us

