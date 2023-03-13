Neocol, Inc: Neocol has Secured a Round of Funding with Salesforce Ventures

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Neocol, which helps subscription companies scale and grow, has secured a round of funding with Salesforce Ventures to further enable its aggressive growth plans, enablement of its talent, and deeper alignment with industry specific solutions and IP.

"This funding demonstrates a high degree of confidence from our investors that our industry and domain expertise and technical prowess on the platform are unparalleled," said Ryan Lott, CEO of Neocol. "As a rapidly scaling regional systems integrator and have never strayed from our purpose, which has made all the difference."

"Neocol is one of our top partners for Revenue Cloud, and we came to see them as a critical vehicle for helping companies solve their most pressing problems, drive transformation and deliver customer success. We look forward to seeing the company make continued impact by scaling their delivery capacity and expanding into Salesforce's Service Cloud, Experience Cloud and MuleSoft," said Salesforce Ventures Managing Director Robert Keith.

Additionally, Neocol is excited to share that industry veterans Adam Peth, Vice President of Solution and Technology Consulting, and Paul Buckley, Vice President of Delivery Excellence and Operations have joined the organization to help scale delivery effectiveness and customer success.

"We know that rapid scale and customer success is a critical equation to get right as we look forward to the next chapter of Neocol's growth," says Ryan Lott, CEO of Neocol. "Both Adam and Paul have storied careers, incredible reputations, and a track record of success in solving this equation consistently. We are thrilled to have them on our team."

"I'm excited to be with Neocol for many reasons. A big part of why I came here was based on the clearly defined go to market approach," said Peth. "Neocol supports clients from all backgrounds with a best in class approach for running a subscription model within their business. It's so important to have a strategy for what drives your business and Neocol has that figured out. My main driver for being here though was the people. I spoke to many current and former members of Neocol and throughout each conversation I became more excited to join the team. I'm happy to say that I'm at Neocol today and I'm looking forward to leading and supporting this team as we continue to grow."

"This opportunity combines many of the aspects that I find professionally engaging and quite frankly....fun!" said Buckley. " The organization has a strong business model, a desire to mature and grow, a culture of community and amazingly talented individuals across the organization. I'm very much looking forward to supporting Neocol's continued evolution of operational excellence, providing a world class customer experience."

About Neocol

Neocol helps the world's most innovative subscription companies scale and grow by solving their most pressing initiatives to ignite outpaced subscription performance. As the largest pure-play Salesforce Summit (Platinum) partner and Level III / Expert Navigator specifically dedicated to the subscription economy, Neocol has created repeatable playbooks and assets that empower transformation at the highest level.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin,monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

