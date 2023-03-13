Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Bridgepoint Investment Banking ("Bridgepoint") acted as the sole financial advisor to Enspire ("Enspire") on their sale to Empyrean Benefit Solutions ("Empyrean"), a subsidiary of Securian Financial Group, Inc. ("Securian").

Enspire - the leading digital employee engagement and communication platform - powers a custom employee app that improves employee experiences and productivity for impressive employee retention. Enspire solves employee needs by integrating all employee communication and resources enterprise-wide into one custom-branded employee app. From benefits to company alerts, employee spotlights, and more, everything employees need through the entire employee life cycle is easily accessed through one convenient digital hub. Enspire platform analytics and engagement intelligence capabilities provide valuable insights to employers by measuring employee engagement.

Through Bridgepoint's competitive process, a great partner was found in Empyrean, a benefits administration platform that provides scalable and tailored benefits for employees through technology.

Through the acquisition of Enspire, Empyrean adds an expanded people-centric dimension to its innovative benefits administration technology and compassionate support services. Called +YOU, the new solution integrates Enspire's employee communication and engagement technology with Empyrean's benefits administration platform to become a fully customizable and employer-branded people experience-a single front door to an employer's suite of tools for employee productivity, wellness, communications, and benefits.

"We are excited to partner with Empyrean who believes that everybody deserves a workplace culture that supports their total well-being through benefits for over 5 million people. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to enhance employee experience is a driving force behind our collaboration. We are confident about the future of Enspire and the transformative growth that will be realized with Empyrean's support," commented Amanda Wiles, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Enspire.

"Throughout the process, Bridgepoint has been an invaluable advisor to our Board, providing expert guidance on strategic alternatives, transaction rationale, and process. Bridgepoint's deep expertise in Technology M&A was particularly appreciated in the success of our transaction. The Bridgepoint team helped us navigate every aspect of the process with honesty and respect for all involved. We feel they were a great representation of Enspire and their partnership was critical to the exceptional outcome for our team," added Wiles.

"This is the second transaction over the past three years on which Bridgepoint has advised the companies I am involved with. The Bridgepoint team provided exceptional guidance and support, and their dedication to achieving the best possible outcome is truly unmatched," commented Mark Huber, Investor and Former Chief Strategy Officer of Enspire.

Bridgepoint Director Subhash Marineni added, "We are thrilled for the Enspire team as they move forward into their next growth phase. With Empyrean's support, we are confident the company will accelerate its high growth and will also unlock significant untapped analytics platform capabilities. Amanda and her team have built an amazing company and culture and we are honored to have been part of their journey."

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking is a market-leading boutique investment bank that serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including transportation, industrials, healthcare, business and IT services, technology, and consumer and retail. Bridgepoint is a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, offering securities through their broker-dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity. Learn more about Bridgepoint at bridgepointib.com.

About Enspire

Enspire is the leading digital workforce platform for employee engagement. This innovative women-owned business is transforming the HR industry with its innovative engagement intelligence technology solutions and passionate team of communication experts. Enspire provides a digital communication platform, team of digital strategy experts, and an analytics engine for engagement intelligence proven to advance employee engagement, productivity, and retention. Learn more about Enspire at enspire.com.

