KPM Analytics Acquires Food Focused AI Developer Smart Vision Works

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics (www.kpmanalytics.com), a Union Park Capital portfolio company, announced today it has acquired Smart Vision Works (https://www.smartvisionworks.com), a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) technology company providing computer vision systems for agriculture and food industries.





With over a decade of industry experience, Smart Vision Works has proven that its proprietary machine learning algorithms can overcome challenging machine vision problems and deliver high quality solutions for customers. Specializing in sorting and foreign material detection, the AI technology can be leveraged by food companies to streamline efficiency and enhance quality.

The acquisition demonstrates KPM Analytics' deep commitment to the food and agriculture industries. KPM continues to invest in vision technologies to help its customers protect their brand and produce the highest product quality possible. "With this acquisition, KPM Analytics has significantly enhanced our vision inspection portfolio with new AI technologies," stated Brian Mitchell, KPM Analytics CEO. "The addition of Smart Vision Works to our existing Sightline Process Controls and Eye Pro System machine vision businesses allows us to provide additional data and technologies for our customers to leverage in their production processes. We strongly believe that the advanced AI capabilities within Smart Vision Works will advance our offerings across all of the end markets we serve."

Smart Vision Works systems quickly and automatically sort products by size and defect, allowing the defective items to be removed from the line. Using artificial intelligence, the foreign material detector is engineered specifically for finding things that simply don't belong. Once trained, the system can detect virtually any foreign material whether it's plastic, cardboard, indigenous materials, metal, and even hair. This is essential for food companies to ensure they are protecting their customers and reducing the risk of recalls.

"Since 2012, we have worked to fulfill our mission of creating artificial intelligence powered vision control systems that improve quality and production for our customers," added Chris Bryant, President of Smart Vision Works. "We are excited to join KPM Analytics. KPM's commitment to advance the entire food production process from seed to table through technology, aligns perfectly with our own vision and mission. The global resources and reach of KPM will allow us the opportunity to bring Smart Vision Works technologies to customers all over the world and to leverage our solutions in new and innovative ways."

Smart Vision Works is well known for its AI and edge computing technologies, used to sort products and detect foreign materials in the food production processes. They provide high accuracy and reliable results for vegetables, fruit, meat, seafood and other food products. By adding Smart Vision Works technology to its portfolio, KPM offers more options for food quality analysis solutions. KPM intends to integrate the Smart Vision Works products into the company's existing portfolio of vision inspection systems serving the bakery, dairy and protein markets and expand sales throughout the global market using KPM's extensive sales and service network.

About KPM Analytics?

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

About Smart Vision Works

Smart Vision Works specializes in computer vision systems developed with advanced artificial intelligence technology for a wide range of customers - from startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company provides hi-tech solutions for inspection, sorting and foreign material detection applications across many food production industries. Visit www.smartvisionworks.com to learn more.

About Union Park Capital

Union Park Capital is a private equity firm solely focused on lower middle-market industrial technology companies. Union Park takes a long-term perspective to help stakeholders build value over time and drives value creation through profitably growing a business, not financial engineering. Union Park Capital is based in Boston, MA, and has extensive investments and expertise in the analytical instrumentation sector. For more information, visit www.union-park.com.

