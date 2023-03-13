Genie Energy Ltd.: Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Operating Income Increased 167% Year-Over-Year

Record Full-Year Operating Income of $77.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83.2 million and EPS of $3.26

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 .

"We completed a record year for gross margin, profits and Adjusted EBITDA on a high note," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer.

"Genie Retail Energy (GRE) capped off a very strong year with robust fourth quarter increases in revenue, gross margin, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. We strategically curtailed customer acquisition during a volatile wholesale pricing period allowing us to generate strong financial results. Now that volatility has diminished, we are positioned to return to customer growth. GRE's strong performance this year again demonstrated our ability to manage this business profitably through a wide range of market conditions.

"At Genie Renewables (GREW), we generated strong revenue growth while pursuing our vertically-integrated solar development strategy. We were also excited to receive notice to proceed (NTP) for our first company-owned community solar project and complete a Coordinated Electric Standard Interconnection Review (CESIR) for a second project - a key milestone on the path to NTP.

"Finally, we continued to pay our quarterly dividends while taking steps to simplify our capital structure by redeeming $8.4 million of preferred stock during the quarter."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 4Q21 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods)

Revenue increased 17.6% to $81.4 million from $69.2 million ;

Gross profit increased 46.3% to $34.7 million from $23.7 million, and gross margin increased to 42.7% from 34.3%, driven by strength at GRE;

Operating income increased 166.5% to $15.5 million from $5.8 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.2% to $18.4 million from $7.3 million ;

GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million and $20.9 million, compared to $8.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $16.2 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $0.61 ;

Paid a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders on March 1, 2023 ;

Redeemed $8.4 million of preferred stock.

Full Year 2022 Highlights (versus 2021 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of GREI for all periods)

Revenue decreased 2.4% to $315.5 million from $323.3 million ;

Gross profit increased 68.9% to $154.8 million from $91.6 million, and gross margin increased to 49.1% from 28.3%;

Operating income increased to $77.8 million from $24.1 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $83.2 million from $27.8 million ;

GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $92.6 million and $93.8 million, compared to $34.7 million and $36.0 million, respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $85.9 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $3.26 ;

Repurchased 639,393 shares of GNE Common Stock and redeemed $11.4 million of preferred stock;

Acquired site rights to 64 MWs of potential solar generation.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/22* (in $M except for EPS) 4Q22 4Q21 Change 2022 2021 Change Total Revenue $81.4 $69.2 17.6 % $315.5 $323.3 -2.4 % Genie Retail (GRE) $77.0 $67.9 13.5 % $304.0 $311.8 -2.5 % Electricity $55.6 $54.9 1.3 % $241.8 $273.0 -11.4 % Natural Gas $21.4 $12.9 65.4 % $62.1 $38.8 60.1 % Genie Renewables (GREW) $4.4 $1.3 227.2 % $11.6 $7.5 54.1 % Gross Margin 42.7 % 34.3 % 836bps 49.1 % 28.3 % 2071bps Genie Retail 44.4 % 34.5 % 983bps 50.3 % 29.1 % 2118bps Genie Renewables 1.2 % 21.5 % (2025)bps 15.6 % 37.1 % (2150)bps Income from Operations $15.5 $5.8 166.5 % $77.8 $24.1 222.8 % Operating Margin 19.0 % 8.4 % 1063bps 24.6 % (5.1 %) 2974bps Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $16.2 $27.6 -41.3 % $85.9 $27.5 211.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.61 $1.06 -42.3 % $3.26 $1.05 211.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $18.5 $7.3 151.1 % $83.2 $27.8 199.3 % Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Continuing Operating Activities $21.3 $24.6 -13.5 % $66.0 $23.7 178.3 % *Numbers may not add due to rounding













Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE delivered record fourth quarter gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. As in prior quarters during 2022, GRE moderated customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio.

Sequentially, RCEs and meters served increased by 11,000 and 5,000 to 262,000 and 275,000, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 5.5% sequentially from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2022.

Select GRE Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/2022*







RCEs and Meters in 1000s 4Q22 4Q21 Change Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs) 262 260 0.80 % Electricity 181 189 -4.20 % Natural Gas 81 71 14.10 % Meters 275 285 -3.50 % Electricity 196 210 -6.70 % Natural Gas 79 45 75.60 % Gross Adds 47 33 42.40 % Churn** 5.5 % 6.2 % (70)bps *Numbers may not add due to rounding





** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals







Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW's revenue increased significantly in the fourth quarter as it continued building solar projects and providing consultative energy services for large commercial customers. However, margins trended lower year over year primarily due to the timing of certain payments, which are usually included in the cost of goods sold and recognized before revenue.

GREW also made progress towards constructing its first owned and operated projects during the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights (for the year ended December 31, 2022 )

Genie Energy reported $277.6 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $104.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $128.5 million . Non-current liabilities were $4.8 million .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.7 million compared to $68.4 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary

Stein commented, "In our retail business, we currently see opportunities for retail customer acquisitions with attractive paybacks, and we expect to build our RCE and customer counts during the first quarter.

"Our solar strategy continues to progress, both in terms of acquiring site rights to new projects and moving existing projects toward operations. We currently expect to complete construction on a few projects in 2023 while beginning construction and/or reaching milestones preceding construction on several others. We have a large pipeline of projects in negotiations, in due diligence, and under review, and we are optimistic that we will continue to increase both our number of projects and aggregate MWs."

Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)** 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

2020 2021 2022 Total Revenue $96.3 $70.1 $87.7 $69.2 $85.9 $66.9 $81.3 $81.4

$338.4 $323.3 $315.5 Genie Retail (GRE) $90.7 $67.0 $86.3 $67.9 $83.9 $63.2 $79.9 $77.0

$304.4 $311.8 $304.0 Electricity $73.4 $61.9 $82.8 $54.9 $59.4 $53.1 $73.8 $55.6

$270.9 $273.0 $241.8 Natural Gas $17.3 $5.1 $3.5 $12.9 $24.5 $10.1 $6.2 $21.4

$33.6 $38.8 $62.1 Genie Renewables (GREW) $2.5 $2.3 $1.3 $1.3 $2.0 $3.8 $1.4 $4.4

$25.2 $7.5 $11.6 Gross Margin 14.4 % 27.8 % 39.5 % 34.3 % 54.8 % 44.5 % 53.1 % 42.7 %

27.0 % 28.3 % 49.1 % Genie Retail 16.5 % 27.4 % 39.6 % 34.5 % 55.5 % 45.9 % 54.1 % 44.4 %

29.0 % 29.1 % 50.3 % Genie Renewables 44.9 % 39.4 % 34.0 % 21.5 % 25.7 % 21.6 % -6.3 % 12.4 %

8.8 % 37.1 % 15.6 % Income (loss) from Operations ($3.2) $4.0 $17.5 $5.8 $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5

$23.1 $24.1 $77.8 Operating Margin -3.3 % 5.7 % 19.9 % 8.4 % 31.4 % 17.6 % 29.0 % 19.0 %

6.8 % 7.5 % 24.6 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders ($2.4) $5.0 ($2.7) $27.6 $17.5 $33.9 $18.3 $16.2

$11.7 $27.5 $85.9 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share ($0.09) $0.19 ($0.10) $1.06 $0.67 $1.30 $0.70 $0.61

$0.44 $1.05 $3.26 Adjusted EBITDA ($2.4) $4.7 $18.1 $7.3 $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5

$26.6 $27.8 $83.2 GRE Retail Performance Metrics























RCEs 347 330 336 260 260 263 251 262

337 260 262 Electricity 291 272 276 189 182 185 185 181

284 189 181 Natural Gas 56 58 60 71 78 77 77 81

53 71 81 Meters 373 361 361 285 286 280 280 275

368 285 275 Electricity 308 292 289 210 209 203 203 196

303 210 196 Natural Gas 65 69 72 75 77 77 77 79

65 75 79 Gross Adds 62 35 46 33 44 34 34 47

212 177 159 Churn*** 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 6.2 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 5.5 %

4.4 % 4.5 % 4.8 %

*Numbers may not add due to rounding ** Certain GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022



2021

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,571



$ 93,568

Restricted cash-short-term



6,007





6,657

Marketable equity securities



490





1,336

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,826 and $6,139 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



55,134





41,309

Inventory



15,714





17,720

Prepaid expenses



6,822





4,164

Other current assets



6,207





2,354

Other current assets of discontinued operations



38,688





33,237

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



227,633





200,345

Property and equipment, net



891





297

Goodwill



9,998





9,998

Other intangibles, net



3,133





3,530

Deferred income tax assets, net



5,799





5,203

Other assets



13,856





8,920

Non-current assets of discontinued operations



16,305





1,172

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 277,615



$ 229,465

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade accounts payable

$ 25,313



$ 14,541

Accrued expenses



35,659





38,005

Income taxes payable



22,576





9,512

Due to IDT Corporation



165





532

Other current liabilities



4,549





1,732

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



10,936





51,970

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



99,198





116,292

Other liabilities



4,087





1,946

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



686





438

TOTAL LIABILITIES



103,971





118,676

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15 and Note 16)















EQUITY:















Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000:















Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 983 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021



8,359





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021



16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 27,126 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,421 and 24,615 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



271





266

Additional paid-in capital



146,546





143,249

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,705 and 2,005 shares of Class B common at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



(19,010)





(14,034)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,926





3,160

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



49,010





(29,115)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity



187,118





123,285

Noncontrolling interests



(13,474)





(12,496)

TOTAL EQUITY



173,644





110,789

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 277,615



$ 229,465



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Year ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022



2021

REVENUES:











Electricity

$ 241,828



$ 276,941

Natural gas



62,144





38,812

Other



11,567





7,516

Total revenues



315,539





323,269

Cost of revenues



160,757





231,631

GROSS PROFIT



154,782





91,638

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSSES:















Selling, general and administrative(i)



74,962





67,549

Impairment of assets



2,066





-

Income from operations



77,754





24,089

Interest income



835





34

Interest expense



(129)





(427)

Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities and other investments



(417)





(4,970)

Gain on sale of subsidiary



-





4,226

Other (loss) income, net



(520)





707

Income before income taxes



77,523





23,659

Provision for income taxes



(21,037)





(7,522)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



56,486





16,137

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



30,445





11,705

NET INCOME



86,931





27,842

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net



874





1,372

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD.



87,805





29,214

Dividends on preferred stock



(1,939)





(1,678)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 85,866



$ 27,536



















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders















Income from continuing operations

$ 59,956



$ 16,341

Income from discontinued operations



25,910





11,195

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

$ 85,866



$ 27,536



















Earnings per share attributed to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders















Basic















Income from continuing operations

$ 2.34



$ 0.63

Income from discontinued operations



1.01





0.43

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$ 3.35



$ 1.06

Diluted















Income from continuing operations

$ 2.28



$ 0.62

Income from discontinued operations



0.98





0.43

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$ 3.26



$ 1.05



















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of earnings per share















Basic



25,629





25,879

Diluted



26,366





26,316



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.30



$ -

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 2,968



$ 2,930



GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year ended December 31, (in thousands)

2022



2021











OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income

$ 86,931



$ 27,842 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax



30,445





11,705 Net income from continuing operations



56,486





16,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



385





436 Deferred income taxes



(595)





(104) Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



2,515





1,709 Impairment of assets



2,066





- Stock-based compensation



2,968





2,821 Equity in the net income of equity method investees



17





(438) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and investments



417





4,970 Gain on sale of subsidiary



-





(4,226) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:













Trade accounts receivable



(16,339)





(416) Inventory



2,005





(790) Prepaid expenses



(2,658)





(420) Other current assets and other assets



(5,595)





(682) Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



11,635





(3,457) Due to IDT Corporation



(367)





275 Income taxes payable



13,064





7,900 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations



66,004





23,715 Net cash provided by discontinued operations



14,680





44,667 Net cash provided by operating activities



80,684





68,382 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Capital expenditures



(1,019)





(126) Investment in notes receivable with related party



(1,505)





- Purchases of short-term equity investments



(2,729)





(750) Purchase of marketable equity security and investment



-





(1,000) Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed



-





4,550 Repayment of notes receivables



19





13 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations



(5,234)





2,687 Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



(44,088)





- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(49,322)





2,687 FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Dividends paid



(9,158)





(1,480) Purchases of Class B common stock



(4,414)





(3,847) Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(567)





(348) Redemption of preferred stock



(11,384)





- Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations



(25,523)





(5,675) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



17





(30) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



5,856





65,364 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of year



100,225





36,785 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of year



106,081





102,149 Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of year



(1,503)





(1,924) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of year

$ 104,578



$ 100,225 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash payments made for interest

$ 123



$ 433 Cash payments made for income taxes

$ 8,570



$ 49

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie's measure of segment-level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA

1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

2020 2021 2022 Income (loss) from Operations ($3.2) $4.0 $17.5 $5.8 $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5

$23.1 $24.1 $77.8 Add back























Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1

$1.1 $0.4 $0.4 Non-Cash Compensation $0.6 $0.5 $0.5 $1.2 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $0.7

$1.0 $2.8 $3.0 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 ($0.0) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $2.1

$1.4 $0.0 $2.1 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 $0.1 ($0.4) $0.2 $0.1

$0.0 $0.4 ($0.0) Adjusted EBITDA ($2.4) $4.7 $18.1 $7.3 $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5

$26.6 $27.8 $83.2

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE

(in millions) 4Q22 4Q21 2022 2021 Income (loss) from Operations $20.6 $8.3 $92.6 $34.7 Add back







Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.3 $0.4 Stock-based Compensation $0.2 $0.4 $1.0 $0.9 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investee $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $20.9 $8.8 $93.8 $36.0

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.