Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JMHT ISIN: US3722842081 Ticker-Symbol: 6GE 
Frankfurt
13.03.23
08:47 Uhr
10,800 Euro
-0,300
-2,70 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENIE ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENIE ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4008,70015:27
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 12:30
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genie Energy Ltd.: Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Operating Income Increased 167% Year-Over-Year

Record Full-Year Operating Income of $77.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83.2 million and EPS of $3.26

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 .

"We completed a record year for gross margin, profits and Adjusted EBITDA on a high note," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer.

"Genie Retail Energy (GRE) capped off a very strong year with robust fourth quarter increases in revenue, gross margin, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. We strategically curtailed customer acquisition during a volatile wholesale pricing period allowing us to generate strong financial results. Now that volatility has diminished, we are positioned to return to customer growth. GRE's strong performance this year again demonstrated our ability to manage this business profitably through a wide range of market conditions.

"At Genie Renewables (GREW), we generated strong revenue growth while pursuing our vertically-integrated solar development strategy. We were also excited to receive notice to proceed (NTP) for our first company-owned community solar project and complete a Coordinated Electric Standard Interconnection Review (CESIR) for a second project - a key milestone on the path to NTP.

"Finally, we continued to pay our quarterly dividends while taking steps to simplify our capital structure by redeeming $8.4 million of preferred stock during the quarter."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 4Q21 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods)

  • Revenue increased 17.6% to $81.4 million from $69.2 million ;
  • Gross profit increased 46.3% to $34.7 million from $23.7 million, and gross margin increased to 42.7% from 34.3%, driven by strength at GRE;
  • Operating income increased 166.5% to $15.5 million from $5.8 million ;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.2% to $18.4 million from $7.3 million ;
  • GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million and $20.9 million, compared to $8.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively;
  • Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $16.2 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $0.61 ;
  • Paid a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders on March 1, 2023 ;
  • Redeemed $8.4 million of preferred stock.

Full Year 2022 Highlights (versus 2021 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of GREI for all periods)

  • Revenue decreased 2.4% to $315.5 million from $323.3 million ;
  • Gross profit increased 68.9% to $154.8 million from $91.6 million, and gross margin increased to 49.1% from 28.3%;
  • Operating income increased to $77.8 million from $24.1 million ;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $83.2 million from $27.8 million ;
  • GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $92.6 million and $93.8 million, compared to $34.7 million and $36.0 million, respectively;
  • Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $85.9 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $3.26 ;
  • Repurchased 639,393 shares of GNE Common Stock and redeemed $11.4 million of preferred stock;
  • Acquired site rights to 64 MWs of potential solar generation.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/22*

(in $M except for EPS)

4Q22

4Q21

Change

2022

2021

Change

Total Revenue

$81.4

$69.2

17.6 %

$315.5

$323.3

-2.4 %

Genie Retail (GRE)

$77.0

$67.9

13.5 %

$304.0

$311.8

-2.5 %

Electricity

$55.6

$54.9

1.3 %

$241.8

$273.0

-11.4 %

Natural Gas

$21.4

$12.9

65.4 %

$62.1

$38.8

60.1 %

Genie Renewables (GREW)

$4.4

$1.3

227.2 %

$11.6

$7.5

54.1 %

Gross Margin

42.7 %

34.3 %

836bps

49.1 %

28.3 %

2071bps

Genie Retail

44.4 %

34.5 %

983bps

50.3 %

29.1 %

2118bps

Genie Renewables

1.2 %

21.5 %

(2025)bps

15.6 %

37.1 %

(2150)bps

Income from Operations

$15.5

$5.8

166.5 %

$77.8

$24.1

222.8 %

Operating Margin

19.0 %

8.4 %

1063bps

24.6 %

(5.1 %)

2974bps

Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders

$16.2

$27.6

-41.3 %

$85.9

$27.5

211.8 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.61

$1.06

-42.3 %

$3.26

$1.05

211.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$18.5

$7.3

151.1 %

$83.2

$27.8

199.3 %

Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Continuing Operating Activities

$21.3

$24.6

-13.5 %

$66.0

$23.7

178.3 %

*Numbers may not add due to rounding







Segment Highlights
Genie Retail Energy (GRE)
GRE delivered record fourth quarter gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. As in prior quarters during 2022, GRE moderated customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio.

Sequentially, RCEs and meters served increased by 11,000 and 5,000 to 262,000 and 275,000, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 5.5% sequentially from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2022.

Select GRE Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/2022*





RCEs and Meters in 1000s

4Q22

4Q21

Change

Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs)

262

260

0.80 %

Electricity

181

189

-4.20 %

Natural Gas

81

71

14.10 %

Meters

275

285

-3.50 %

Electricity

196

210

-6.70 %

Natural Gas

79

45

75.60 %

Gross Adds

47

33

42.40 %

Churn**

5.5 %

6.2 %

(70)bps

*Numbers may not add due to rounding




** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals




Genie Renewables (GREW)
GREW's revenue increased significantly in the fourth quarter as it continued building solar projects and providing consultative energy services for large commercial customers. However, margins trended lower year over year primarily due to the timing of certain payments, which are usually included in the cost of goods sold and recognized before revenue.

GREW also made progress towards constructing its first owned and operated projects during the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights (for the year ended December 31, 2022 )
Genie Energy reported $277.6 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $104.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $128.5 million . Non-current liabilities were $4.8 million .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.7 million compared to $68.4 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary
Stein commented, "In our retail business, we currently see opportunities for retail customer acquisitions with attractive paybacks, and we expect to build our RCE and customer counts during the first quarter.

"Our solar strategy continues to progress, both in terms of acquiring site rights to new projects and moving existing projects toward operations. We currently expect to complete construction on a few projects in 2023 while beginning construction and/or reaching milestones preceding construction on several others. We have a large pipeline of projects in negotiations, in due diligence, and under review, and we are optimistic that we will continue to increase both our number of projects and aggregate MWs."

Trended Financial Information:*

(in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)**

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22


2020

2021

2022

Total Revenue

$96.3

$70.1

$87.7

$69.2

$85.9

$66.9

$81.3

$81.4


$338.4

$323.3

$315.5

Genie Retail (GRE)

$90.7

$67.0

$86.3

$67.9

$83.9

$63.2

$79.9

$77.0


$304.4

$311.8

$304.0

Electricity

$73.4

$61.9

$82.8

$54.9

$59.4

$53.1

$73.8

$55.6


$270.9

$273.0

$241.8

Natural Gas

$17.3

$5.1

$3.5

$12.9

$24.5

$10.1

$6.2

$21.4


$33.6

$38.8

$62.1

Genie Renewables (GREW)

$2.5

$2.3

$1.3

$1.3

$2.0

$3.8

$1.4

$4.4


$25.2

$7.5

$11.6

Gross Margin

14.4 %

27.8 %

39.5 %

34.3 %

54.8 %

44.5 %

53.1 %

42.7 %


27.0 %

28.3 %

49.1 %

Genie Retail

16.5 %

27.4 %

39.6 %

34.5 %

55.5 %

45.9 %

54.1 %

44.4 %


29.0 %

29.1 %

50.3 %

Genie Renewables

44.9 %

39.4 %

34.0 %

21.5 %

25.7 %

21.6 %

-6.3 %

12.4 %


8.8 %

37.1 %

15.6 %

Income (loss) from Operations

($3.2)

$4.0

$17.5

$5.8

$27.0

$11.8

$23.5

$15.5


$23.1

$24.1

$77.8

Operating Margin

-3.3 %

5.7 %

19.9 %

8.4 %

31.4 %

17.6 %

29.0 %

19.0 %


6.8 %

7.5 %

24.6 %

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders

($2.4)

$5.0

($2.7)

$27.6

$17.5

$33.9

$18.3

$16.2


$11.7

$27.5

$85.9

Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share

($0.09)

$0.19

($0.10)

$1.06

$0.67

$1.30

$0.70

$0.61


$0.44

$1.05

$3.26

Adjusted EBITDA

($2.4)

$4.7

$18.1

$7.3

$28.0

$12.2

$24.5

$18.5


$26.6

$27.8

$83.2

GRE Retail Performance Metrics













RCEs

347

330

336

260

260

263

251

262


337

260

262

Electricity

291

272

276

189

182

185

185

181


284

189

181

Natural Gas

56

58

60

71

78

77

77

81


53

71

81

Meters

373

361

361

285

286

280

280

275


368

285

275

Electricity

308

292

289

210

209

203

203

196


303

210

196

Natural Gas

65

69

72

75

77

77

77

79


65

75

79

Gross Adds

62

35

46

33

44

34

34

47


212

177

159

Churn***

4.9 %

3.8 %

4.0 %

6.2 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.4 %

5.5 %


4.4 %

4.5 %

4.8 %


*Numbers may not add due to rounding

** Certain GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 139380.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the U.S.) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 47769. The replay will remain available through March 27, 2023 . A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.
Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States . The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


2022



2021


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

98,571



$

93,568


Restricted cash-short-term



6,007




6,657


Marketable equity securities



490




1,336


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,826 and $6,139 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



55,134




41,309


Inventory



15,714




17,720


Prepaid expenses



6,822




4,164


Other current assets



6,207




2,354


Other current assets of discontinued operations



38,688




33,237


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



227,633




200,345


Property and equipment, net



891




297


Goodwill



9,998




9,998


Other intangibles, net



3,133




3,530


Deferred income tax assets, net



5,799




5,203


Other assets



13,856




8,920


Non-current assets of discontinued operations



16,305




1,172


TOTAL ASSETS


$

277,615



$

229,465


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade accounts payable


$

25,313



$

14,541


Accrued expenses



35,659




38,005


Income taxes payable



22,576




9,512


Due to IDT Corporation



165




532


Other current liabilities



4,549




1,732


Current liabilities of discontinued operations



10,936




51,970


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



99,198




116,292


Other liabilities



4,087




1,946


Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



686




438


TOTAL LIABILITIES



103,971




118,676


Commitments and contingencies (Note 15 and Note 16)









EQUITY:









Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000:









Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 983 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021



8,359




19,743


Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021



16




16


Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 27,126 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,421 and 24,615 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



271




266


Additional paid-in capital



146,546




143,249


Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,705 and 2,005 shares of Class B common at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



(19,010)




(14,034)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,926




3,160


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



49,010




(29,115)


Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity



187,118




123,285


Noncontrolling interests



(13,474)




(12,496)


TOTAL EQUITY



173,644




110,789


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

277,615



$

229,465


GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Year ended December 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2022



2021


REVENUES:







Electricity


$

241,828



$

276,941


Natural gas



62,144




38,812


Other



11,567




7,516


Total revenues



315,539




323,269


Cost of revenues



160,757




231,631


GROSS PROFIT



154,782




91,638


OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSSES:









Selling, general and administrative(i)



74,962




67,549


Impairment of assets



2,066




-


Income from operations



77,754




24,089


Interest income



835




34


Interest expense



(129)




(427)


Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities and other investments



(417)




(4,970)


Gain on sale of subsidiary



-




4,226


Other (loss) income, net



(520)




707


Income before income taxes



77,523




23,659


Provision for income taxes



(21,037)




(7,522)


NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



56,486




16,137


Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



30,445




11,705


NET INCOME



86,931




27,842


Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net



874




1,372


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD.



87,805




29,214


Dividends on preferred stock



(1,939)




(1,678)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS


$

85,866



$

27,536











Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders









Income from continuing operations


$

59,956



$

16,341


Income from discontinued operations



25,910




11,195


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.


$

85,866



$

27,536











Earnings per share attributed to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders









Basic









Income from continuing operations


$

2.34



$

0.63


Income from discontinued operations



1.01




0.43


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders


$

3.35



$

1.06


Diluted









Income from continuing operations


$

2.28



$

0.62


Income from discontinued operations



0.98




0.43


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders


$

3.26



$

1.05











Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of earnings per share









Basic



25,629




25,879


Diluted



26,366




26,316











Dividends declared per common share


$

0.30



$

-


(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses


$

2,968



$

2,930


GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Year ended December 31,

(in thousands)


2022



2021







OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income


$

86,931



$

27,842

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax



30,445




11,705

Net income from continuing operations



56,486




16,137

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization



385




436

Deferred income taxes



(595)




(104)

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



2,515




1,709

Impairment of assets



2,066




-

Stock-based compensation



2,968




2,821

Equity in the net income of equity method investees



17




(438)

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and investments



417




4,970

Gain on sale of subsidiary



-




(4,226)

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:








Trade accounts receivable



(16,339)




(416)

Inventory



2,005




(790)

Prepaid expenses



(2,658)




(420)

Other current assets and other assets



(5,595)




(682)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



11,635




(3,457)

Due to IDT Corporation



(367)




275

Income taxes payable



13,064




7,900

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations



66,004




23,715

Net cash provided by discontinued operations



14,680




44,667

Net cash provided by operating activities



80,684




68,382

INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Capital expenditures



(1,019)




(126)

Investment in notes receivable with related party



(1,505)




-

Purchases of short-term equity investments



(2,729)




(750)

Purchase of marketable equity security and investment



-




(1,000)

Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed



-




4,550

Repayment of notes receivables



19




13

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations



(5,234)




2,687

Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



(44,088)




-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(49,322)




2,687

FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Dividends paid



(9,158)




(1,480)

Purchases of Class B common stock



(4,414)




(3,847)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(567)




(348)

Redemption of preferred stock



(11,384)




-

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations



(25,523)




(5,675)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



17




(30)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



5,856




65,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of year



100,225




36,785

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of year



106,081




102,149

Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of year



(1,503)




(1,924)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of year


$

104,578



$

100,225

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION








Cash payments made for interest


$

123



$

433

Cash payments made for income taxes


$

8,570



$

49

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie's measure of segment-level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA


1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22


2020

2021

2022

Income (loss) from Operations

($3.2)

$4.0

$17.5

$5.8

$27.0

$11.8

$23.5

$15.5


$23.1

$24.1

$77.8

Add back













Depreciation and Amortization

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1


$1.1

$0.4

$0.4

Non-Cash Compensation

$0.6

$0.5

$0.5

$1.2

$0.8

$0.7

$0.7

$0.7


$1.0

$2.8

$3.0

Impairment

$0.0

$0.0

($0.0)

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$2.1


$1.4

$0.0

$2.1

Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.2

$0.1

($0.4)

$0.2

$0.1


$0.0

$0.4

($0.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

($2.4)

$4.7

$18.1

$7.3

$28.0

$12.2

$24.5

$18.5


$26.6

$27.8

$83.2

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE


(in millions)

4Q22

4Q21

2022

2021

Income (loss) from Operations

$20.6

$8.3

$92.6

$34.7

Add back





Depreciation and Amortization

$0.1

$0.1

$0.3

$0.4

Stock-based Compensation

$0.2

$0.4

$1.0

$0.9

Impairment

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

Equity in the income of equity method investee

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$20.9

$8.8

$93.8

$36.0

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.