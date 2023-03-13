SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming Launches Mayo Madness Charity Bracket Challenge

Company Teams with Mayo Media Network, Fantasy Cares and Scott Fish Bowl to Help the Fantasy Sports Community Do Good, While Having Fun

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ;SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it has joined forces with the Mayo Media Network, Fantasy Cares and the Scott Fish Bowl to host the nation's first annual Mayo Madness Charity Bracket Challenge ("Charity Bracket Challenge") for the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Charity Bracket Challenge kicked off yesterday on www.LeagueSafe.com, SharpLink's popular platform, which provides safe, secure and time-saving online entry fee collection and prize payout services for season-long fantasy sports league players. The Charity Bracket Challenge gives sports fans the chance to compete with friends, family and co-workers by completing and entering their brackets in hopes of predicting the winner of each game throughout the Tournament. Created and operated by SharpLink and sponsored by the Mayo Media Network, the Bracket Challenge is completely free for fans to enter; and $4,500 in cash prizes will be awarded to top bracket finishers. In addition, free entries to the world's most famous charitable fantasy football tournament, known as the Scott Fish Bowl, will also be awarded to three lucky winners.

SharpLink will donate $1.00 for each of the first 25,000 completed bracket entries into the Charity Bracket Challenge to Fantasy Cares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire people to bring a charitable element to their fantasy leagues and to help raise money each year through the fantasy sports community for the benefit of various 501(c)(3) charities, including Toys for Tots, Coats for Kids, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Feeding America, among several others.

Rob Phythian, SharpLink CEO stated, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Pat Mayo, Scott Fish and the team at Fantasy Cares to leverage our collective strengths and respective platforms to help raise needed funds to support charitable agencies working to provide for those in need in communities across the nation. We are hoping that the Mayo Madness Charity Bracket Challenge becomes an annual event and results in the fantasy sports community doing good, while having a lot of fun."

About Mayo Media Network

The Mayo Media Network produces a collection of video and audio shows covering fantasy sports, entertainment, sports wagering, daily fantasy sports picks, pop culture and more, including The Pat Mayo Experience. Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. Mayo is the reigning Fantasy Sports Writing Association's ("FSWA") winner of Fantasy Sports Writer of the Year and Podcast of the Year (all sports), along with winning the Fantasy Sports Trade Association award for Best Video (short form) in 2019. Mayo's 17 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are the second most of all-time.

About The Scott Fish Bowl

The Scott Fish Bowl is one of the industry's largest and longest-running fantasy football tournaments. Having just celebrated its 12th anniversary, founder Scott Fish has pioneered the 'must play' event of the year for fantasy gamers, with nearly every analyst in the fantasy industry, athletes, actors, musicians, celebrities and thousands of other fans of fantasy football playing in the spirit of charity and doing good.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

