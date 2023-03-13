Anzeige
13.03.2023 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Marketplace Announcement First North Growth Market (23/23)

Simris Alg AB changes name to Simris Group AB

Commencing March 14, 2023, Simris Alg AB shares will be traded under its new
name, Simris Group AB. 



New company name:  Simris Group AB
------------------------------------
Unchanged short name: SIMRIS B   
------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008091664 
------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,Amudova
AB. For further information, please call Audova AB on: +46 76 251 77 05.
