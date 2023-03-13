Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Tradegate
13.03.23
15:26 Uhr
32,500 Euro
-0,895
-2,68 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
32,54032,71017:47
13.03.2023
International Paper Company: Defining Women in STEM: Angela Dodd

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / For Angela Dodd, finding a career as a female senior scientist meant navigating the STEM world without many women mentors. "When I joined the International Paper Innovation Center out of grad school, there really weren't many senior scientists who were female. I'm proud to be a senior female scientist and I hope younger scientists can look up to me."

Located at International Paper's Innovation Center in Federal Way, Wa., Angela has assisted IP's GCF business with front-end innovation that creates innovative solutions for our customers' problems. It's something Dodd calls "customer-centric, outcome-based innovation." She said, "We've taken on a big role of working directly with our customers to understand their needs and then create a solution that's measurable, meaningful and delivers value to our customers and their end-use consumers."

One example is optimizing the production of Supersoft® Odor Control pulp in order to allow IP to offer this product to a broader customer base. Read the full article to learn more about Angela and her work at the IP innovation center: https://www.internationalpaper.com/resources/articles/defining-women-stem-angela-dodd

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

International Paper Company, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743449/Defining-Women-in-STEM-Angela-Dodd

