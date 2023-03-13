Anzeige
Sappi North America: Sappi Increases the Percentage of Women in Senior Management Roles in 2021

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Sappi North America

As part of a global objective to enhance the diversity of its workforce, Sappi created this new goal in 2021, which also directly aligns with UNSDG 8, which promotes economic growth and decent work. The 2021 goal for women in senior management positions is 20%, and at year end, we exceeded this goal with 21% of women in senior management positions. Despite unprecedented labor shortages, our focus remains to hire, develop, and promote talented candidates with diverse experiences and backgrounds.

Sappi North America, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sappi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743452/Sappi-Increases-the-Percentage-of-Women-in-Senior-Management-Roles-in-2021

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
