Southern Company Celebrates Community Through Volunteering, Giving, and Economic Development Initiatives

Community Relationships

Southern Company is committed to being "A Citizen Wherever We Serve," meaning our employees are inextricably woven into the communities we are privileged to serve. Our charitable giving, employee volunteer efforts and economic development initiatives are focused on making communities thrive for generations to come.

Each year, Southern Company contributes to independent funds, non-profit organizations and foundations that are working to improve education equity, increase economic empowerment, promote environmental stewardship and revitalize communities

Southern Company has been helping hometowns across our states grow and prosper for over 100 years

Day in and day out, we work proudly within our communities to make a difference. Southern Company weaves together financial grants, philanthropic programs, community board leadership and employee volunteerism to create positive momentum in communities where we serve, live and play. Our support is broad-based spanning education, health and human services, civic and community, environment, economic development and arts and culture. Social justice and equity considerations are at the forefront of our efforts.

We have a strong philanthropic commitment to our communities which is executed through several private foundations and corporate giving efforts across our subsidiaries. In 2021 we invested approximately $110 million in grants, sponsorships, and impact investments across our territories.

Commitment to Advancing Equity in Education

In 2022, the Nicor Gas Foundation committed to help fund the proposed Technology Lab within the Goodwill Excel Center School, a tuition-free charter school in Rockford, IL, that supports adult students in earning industry-recognized certifications and high school diplomas. The Excel Center Technology Lab will be a critical component to the Northern Illinois campus and will serve up to 300 low-income adult students per semester as they work to earn their high school diplomas and obtain jobs in growing, sustainable local industries. Nicor Gas is committed to advancing equity in education by serving our neighbors and ensuring students at the Excel Center School have access to the latest technology and tools needed to take the next step in their career.

