Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A2JSR1 ISIN: US8760301072 Ticker-Symbol: COY 
Tradegate
13.03.23
13:48 Uhr
37,815 Euro
-1,065
-2,74 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
38,23038,46519:24
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2023 | 18:50
110 Leser
Tapestry, Inc.: Stuart Weitzman's Edmundo Castillo Honored for His Empowerment of Indigenous Women Artisans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.
Tapestry, Inc., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

Congratulations to Stuart Weitzman's Head of Design Edmundo Castillo, who was honored at Mercado Global's Fashion Forward Gala. The event took place in NYC on International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8th. Castillo was honored for his support of Mercado Global's mission to empower Indigenous women artisans in rural Central America with the skills they need to become independent entrepreneurs. During his speech to receive the award, he also announced that Stuart Weitzman will be collaborating with Mercado Global for a capsule in Spring 2024.

"With everything I do, I strive to support creating positive change within the fashion industry and support the Latino community. It was an honor to be part of such an inspiring event for this wonderful organization, and I'm so excited to finally be able to share that we are working on a very exciting collaboration together."

Stuart Weitzman is committed to celebrating the strength of women and girls, inspiring their confidence and empowering them - through authentic partnerships and programs - to create meaningful change in the communities we live and work in around the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743489/Stuart-Weitzmans-Edmundo-Castillo-Honored-for-His-Empowerment-of-Indigenous-Women-Artisans

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
