Lepermislibre: 2023 Financial Calendar

Lepermislibre Lepermislibre: 2023 Financial Calendar 13-March-2023 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Lyon, 13 March 2023

2023 Financial Calendar

Lepermislibre, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces its financial communication calendar for the year 2023.

-- 6 April 2023: 2022 Annual Results

-- 6 April 2023: 2023 First Quarter Sales

-- 24 May 2023: Annual General Meeting

-- 13 July 2023: 2023 Half Year Sales

-- 28 September 2023: 2023 Half Year Results

-- 12 October 2023: 2023 Third Quarter Sales

-- 11 January 2024: 2023 Annual Sales

All announced publication dates are after the close of trading.

CONTACTS 

LEPERMISLIBRE 
Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO 
 
Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO 
invest@lepermislibre.fr 
ACTIFIN, investor relations      ACTIFIN, Financial press relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY Isabelle DRAY 
+33 (0) 9 70 68 28 93         +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 
lepermislibre@actifin.fr       idray@actifin.fr

ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014, Lepermislibre is an online driving school at the forefront of the digitization of the driving training market. Lepermislibre is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology.

The cornerstone of its service is that Lepermislibre brings together a community of more than 900 loyal[1], committed and passionate instructors, all of whom are State-qualified, delivering daily driver training quality with nearly 240,000 lessons rated by candidates since the start of the company, leading to an overall average rate of 4.94/5 [2].

Its digital model, which is more agile, fully transparent and 30% less expensive than traditional driving schools, has enabled it to attract nearly 400,000 candidates already trained in the highway code or the B licence.

With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities and at more than 1,480 meeting points throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

[1] A retention rate of 82% since 2018

[2] Source: lepermislibre

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2023 Financial Calendar 

Language:   English 
Company:   Lepermislibre 
       29 avenue Joannes Masset 
       69009 Lyon 
       France 
Phone:    +33660423991 
Internet:   ww.lepermislibre.fr 
ISIN:     FR001400F2Z1 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1581313 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1581313 13-March-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2023 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
