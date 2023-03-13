D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced that it will be showcasing its innovative technology at the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) in Dubai from March 14th-16th. The D3 Security team will be in booth number D65, hosted by their partners TRINEXIA. All conference long, D3 Security will be demonstrating what makes its solution "Smart SOAR".

"Security teams are fed up with tools that don't actually solve their most pressing problems," said Amardeep Dhingra, D3 Security Director of Growth Marketing. "We're excited to come to GISEC and show the Middle East and Africa's leading security professionals how D3's Smart SOAR can succeed for them where others have failed."

''We are thrilled to have collaborated with D3 Security for GISEC this year, and we can't wait to demonstrate their innovative, next-generation SOAR platform to attendees," said Garreth Scott, TRINEXIA Managing Director-Europe, Middle East India. "The platform offers advanced orchestration, automation, and response tools that are perfect for managing security operations for enterprises, SOC teams, and MSSPs.''

GISEC is the premier cybersecurity event for the Middle East and Africa, with more than 35,000 attendees expected. D3 Security's attendance is a reflection of its growing global presence as the leading independent SOAR vendor. GISEC attendees will get the opportunity to see firsthand what makes D3 Smart SOAR the choice for enterprises and MSSPs around the world, with its unmatched scalability, automated event pipeline for normalization and triage, and incorporation of valuable identity and behavioral data into risk-based analysis.

D3 Security's Smart SOAR helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity, such as analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos. D3 Security's codeless playbooks automate enrichment and remediation tasks, while making it easy for enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams to build, modify, and scale security operations workflows.

