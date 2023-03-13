DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (E127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.500177
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29087946
CODE: E127 LN
ISIN: LU0635178014
ISIN: LU0635178014 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN Sequence No.: 229507 EQS News ID: 1581335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
