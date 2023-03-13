Identillect Technologies Corp.: Identillect CEO to Provide Artificial Intelligence Presentation at Export Maquiladoras Conference

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID)(Frankfurt:8ID), is pleased to announce that its CEO, Todd Sexton, an industry pioneer in email security solutions, will be delivering a presentation on the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape on behalf of the Association of Export Maquiladoras of Nuevo Laredo, AC (AMENLAC), March 15, 2023.

The presentation, "Artificial Intelligence Will Expedite Cyberattacks - Is Your Business Prepared?", will cover the recent advancements in cyber-crime, and how business leaders in Mexico can defend themselves against the progressive threats that artificial intelligence ("AI") poses to financial and informational security.

"AI is an incredibly powerful tool which can be used for both good and bad purposes. Cyber-criminals are using it to take cyber-attacks to a new level of penetration", notes Mr. Sexton. "Hackers have always been on the progressive side of technology, and they are already utilizing AI to accelerate password guessing, CAPTCHA-breaking and voice cloning, just to name a few. Identillect is a first mover, bringing to Latin America an email security solution that incorporates blockchain technology to deliver elite encryption features that combat today's ever-present cyber threats. The use of AI by cyber-criminals will continue to increase over time, making our email security solution all the more important for all businesses, in Mexico, Latin America, and the entire business world."

AMENLAC, which represents the business interests of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing industry in Nuevo Laredo, is a representative body at the national level in Mexico.

Agustin Tiburcio, IT Committee Director of Index National wise, noted that, "We are pleased and fortunate to have an ongoing collaboration with Todd Sexton and Identillect - their knowledge and leadership in the cybersecurity space is invaluable to our member associates at Index Nuevo Laredo. A lack of cohesive regulations in Mexico against cyber-crime have put business leaders in a precarious position. We have to fight cutting-edge cyber-attacks with cutting-edge solutions, and Identillect is harnessing blockchain technology to increase the security of our associates' most sensitive information and communications."

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services. Its flagship Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform provides ultra secure email communications, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the blockchain ledger, Delivery Trust® relies on 11 unique integrity factors which are stored on the Ethereum ledger for every email that is composed. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) key algorithm and placed on a decentralized ledger that must precisely match the recipient's key.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

