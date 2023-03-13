DJ Prodware: Prodware reinforces its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Westpole Belux

Prodware Prodware: Prodware reinforces its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Westpole Belux 13-March-2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release Paris, March 13, 2023 - 8:00 pm Prodware reinforces its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Westpole Belux

Prodware, leading Digital Transformation enabler in Europe supporting the digital transformation journey of companies, in particular subsidiaries of large groups, mid-size companies and fast-growing SMEs, announces the acquisition of Westpole Belux to further expand and reinforce its presence in Europe.

With presence in 4 countries (Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Italy), Westpole Belux boasts more than 40 years of expertise in the Information Technology industry: External Service Provider, Sales Process Management, Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity solutions.

Westpole Belux notably manages the strategic IT systems of government institutions in Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and those of the European Union. The group also enjoys a strong foothold within the Banking and Public sectors as well as with major industrial players. Westpole Belux employs around 400 employees and generates a little more than EUR40M in revenue.

This acquisition is fully in line with Prodware's growth strategy bringing with it, game-changing impacts:

. Bolstering our geographic footprint and opening up new markets (Italy),

. Strengthening and developing our product/service portfolio - in the Cloud/Security/Compliance business sectors, areas in which Westpole Belux has outstanding expertise in,

. Tapping into new markets such as the Public Sector and Banking.

For Alain Conrard, Managing Director of Prodware: "Prodware and Westpole Belux are two highly compatible and complementary companies. The multiple synergies resulting from this coming together will unleash incredible value for all employees, customers and partners."

For Massimo Moggi- Director of Westpole: "Westpole Belux has welcomed the Prodware offer with great enthusiasm. The group will now be operating in 14 countries providing an even more comprehensive solution portfolio to a wide range of customers. Like Prodware, Westpole Belux supports companies at every stage of their digital transformation journey, offering an integrated approach to IT solutions and services, focused on reducing complexity, driving innovation and ensuring data security."

About Westpole Belux

WESTPOLE is an IT Solution and Service provider. With over 40 years' experience in Technology and Innovation, Westpole is a partner of choice for businesses when it comes to supporting their digital transformation journey.

?The company's vision is to support the digital transformation journey of companies with a comprehensive and customized approach providing technological support, expertise and guidance. It assists its clients in addressing strategic challenges in different areas, such as Cloud Computing, Infrastructure, Applications and Cybersecurity, as well as cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence. ?

?WESTPOLE embraces innovation with a pioneering, passionate and emphatic state-of-mind that establishes it as a benchmark for the industry."

For more information: https://westpole.be/

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries.

The Prodware group includes more than 1 065 employees across 12 countries. It generated EUR188,3 M in revenue in 2022. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

For more information: http://www.prodware-group.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PRODWARE - Acquisition Westpole Belux - 13.03.2023

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Prodware 45 Quai de la Seine 75019 Paris France ISIN: FR0010313486 Euronext Ticker: ALPRO AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 1581359 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1581359 13-March-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1581359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2023 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)