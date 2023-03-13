TRxADE HEALTH, INC. to Report Q4 and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 27th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for fourth quarter and year-end 2022, after market close on March 27, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss TRxADE HEALTH's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results. The call will conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Year-End 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13711397&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 27, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13737052. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving approximately 14,400+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:

IR@trxade.com

Investors.trxadegroup.com

SOURCE: TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743402/TRxADE-HEALTH-INC-to-Report-Q4-and-Year-End-2022-Financial-Results-on-Monday-March-27th-at-530-pm-Eastern-Time