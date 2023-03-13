Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ44 ISIN: US89846A2078 Ticker-Symbol: 4E4 
Tradegate
13.03.23
18:23 Uhr
0,355 Euro
+0,027
+8,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRXADE HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRXADE HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3300,33921:32
0,3110,35821:00
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2023 | 21:02
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. to Report Q4 and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 27th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for fourth quarter and year-end 2022, after market close on March 27, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss TRxADE HEALTH's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results. The call will conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Year-End 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13711397&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 27, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13737052. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving approximately 14,400+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
IR@trxade.com
Investors.trxadegroup.com

SOURCE: TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743402/TRxADE-HEALTH-INC-to-Report-Q4-and-Year-End-2022-Financial-Results-on-Monday-March-27th-at-530-pm-Eastern-Time

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.