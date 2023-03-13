Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: Media Alert: BrainChip Talks State of AI With GFT Ventures Co-Founder Jeff Herbst on Latest 'This is Our Mission' Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN), (OTCQX:BRCHF), (ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to a conversation with Jeff Herbst, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GFT Ventures, on their latest "This is our Mission" podcast. He joins BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir to discuss the state of AI and the AI ecosystem at large. The podcast will be available March 14 at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

GFT Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage startups developing disruptive, frontier technologies to solve the world's hardest problems. Among the areas of interest that GFT Ventures focus on are AI/data science, autonomous/robotics, blockchain and digital healthcare. Prior to launching GFT, Herbst served 20 years as NVIDIA's vice president of business development, where he built an ecosystem of accelerated computing applications spanning the domains of AI, data science, autonomous machines, and graphics and visualization.

"Jeff's experience as a long-term executive at NVIDIA, and as the Co-founding, managing partner of a VC fund focused on AI and data science, gives him a unique viewpoint into the industry in a way few others can," said Hehir. "I enjoyed the conversation, and his perspectives on where AI is today as well as his predictions on where it is headed tomorrow. This reinforces BrainChip's position within the AI ecosystem at large."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

###

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe

Director, Global Investor Relations

tdawe@brainchip.com

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743550/Media-Alert-BrainChip-Talks-State-of-AI-With-GFT-Ventures-Co-Founder-Jeff-Herbst-on-Latest-This-is-Our-Mission-Podcast