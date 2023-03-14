Collaboration leverages VeriSilicon's comprehensive IP Portfolio, Custom Silicon and Software Development Platform to deliver accelerated Windows IoT Enterprise to Arm-based SoC platforms

VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its collaboration with Microsoft on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise platforms including hardware accelerators and long-term support for powerful embedded platforms. Leveraging VeriSilicon's embedded software design capability and decades of experience in launching successful products, the company is enabling embedded applications developers and OEMs to quickly create, deploy, and scale IoT solutions on a trusted operating system with familiar development and management tools, and seamlessly connect devices to the cloud with Microsoft Azure IoT.

Through this collaboration, the same machine learning, graphics, and media foundation that drives Xbox and Windows gaming to create rich and engaging user experiences on the desktop is now available to power edge devices running cutting-edge applications on a dependable, long-lasting Windows foundation. The initial platforms supported in this collaboration is a scalable family of VeriSilicon designed application processors including 15-year support from the fabless supplier and based on multicore Arm x64-v8A processors, as well as Hantro Video Accelerators, Vivante GPUs VIP Neural Network Processors, and Image Signal Processors provided by VeriSilicon.

VeriSilicon's comprehensive Software Development Platform, as an extension of the company's one-stop custom silicon services, includes application-oriented software solutions, software development kits, customized software, software maintenance and upgrades. Specifically in addressing requirements from different customers and markets, VeriSilicon has designed a series of scalable, reusable device drivers, middleware, SDKs based on platform approaches for mainstream operating systems, such as Linux, Android, Chromium, FreeRTOS and Windows, to satisfy the extensive needs relating to notebook, media player, IoT and wearable devices.

"In the era of information technology, 'software-defined everything' has become one of the important trends in technological development. In the process of chip and system design, synchronized hardware and software development, and collaborative design can greatly optimize resource allocation, improve development efficiency, shorten product time-to-market, and save project costs," Wiseway Wang, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Custom Silicon Platform Division, said. "Up to now, VeriSilicon has provided software design services and delivered SDKs to several Fortune Global 500 software and IC design companies, as well as internet companies. The cooperation with Microsoft further demonstrates VeriSilicon's strong capabilities in software design and service."

Kam VedBrat, General Manager, Azure IoT and Edge, at Microsoft Corp., said, "VeriSilicon's comprehensive Software Development Platform for Windows combined with its long-term support offering enables OEMs to deploy point-of-sale retail device, industrial automation equipment, digital signage, medical equipment or any appliance with a screen on a trusted, secure and smart platform."

To see live demonstrations and learn about the company's breadth of innovative silicon, software and IP solutions, visit VeriSilicon's booth 4A-518 (Hall 4A booth 518) at Embedded World 2023, March 14 to March 16 in Germany. Also, VeriSilicon will host its own Chiplet CEO Forum at 11:30 on March 16 in Room Lissabon at the Nuremberg Convention Center. To register the Chiplet Forum, please visit: chipletevent.verisilicon.com.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service provider, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,200 employees.

