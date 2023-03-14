The conversion of the transport sector from diesel engines to alternative drives is both a major challenge for manufacturers of light commercial vehicles and an opportunity of the century. The volume is gigantic. The global light commercial vehicle (LCV) market is expected to reach USD 751.86 billion by 2030, growing at an average annual rate of 5.1% over the next eight years. In addition to established manufacturers, hydrogen company First Hydrogen is gaining more attention. With major partners such as AVL Powertrain, Ballard Power, and EDAG Group, the Vancouver and London-based company is designing zero-emission, latest-generation hydrogen-powered vehicles with a range of over 500 km. The experienced management team has proclaimed market leadership as the goal. Once again, an important milestone has been reached.

