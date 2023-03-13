NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Financial Highlights - versus Fiscal 2021 Full Year:

Net sales were $610 million in 2022, compared to $558 million in 2021 (up 9%)

million in 2022, compared to $558 million in 2021 (up 9%) Net income was $ 27.4 million in 2022, compared to $18.6 million in 2021 (up 47%)

Earnings per diluted share of $0.92 in 2022, compared to $0.61 in 2021 (up 51%)

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $73.1 million in 2022, compared to $63.5 million in 2021 (up 15%)

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated: "Our full-year performance in 2022 exceeded that of 2021 in virtually every financial metric with net sales up 9% and net income up 47%. With high commodity prices and a strong farm economy, our U.S. Crop business recorded increased sales of our products in corn, soybeans, cotton, potatoes, and many fruits and vegetables. Our Non-Crop business experienced flat overall sales, in spite of a 30% drop in the domestic consumer product market. Further, our international business grew by 13% year-over-year, with increased sales of soil fumigants in Mexico and Australia, a milestone $100 million net sales record in Central America and expansion of our Green Solutions business into key markets. With demand for many of the high margin products that we produce in-house, we experienced greater efficiency within our manufacturing operations. At the same time, we strengthened our balance sheet through prudent allocation of capital, generation of cash and reduction of debt."

Mr. Wintemute continued: "Looking forward, we are well positioned in both domestic and international markets for 2023, during which we are targeting increased net sales, and consistent gross profit and operating expense performance when compared to sales. During 2023, we are forecasting higher interest rates (due to the FOMC's regular increases in the interest rate) and consequently higher expense. At the bottom line, we expect to see a solid increase in both net income, earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. During 2023, we will continue to develop our key strategic growth initiatives in innovative Core products, Green Solutions and SIMPAS/Ultimus technologies."

2023 Performance Targets

Range Growth v. 2022 Net Sales $655M-$685M 8-12% Gross Margin % 38-41% Similar OPEX as % Sales 31-33% Similar Adjusted EBITDA $86M-$91M 18-25% Net Income $34M-$37M 22-34%

Mr. Wintemute concluded: "During 2022 we have repurchased 1.7 million shares of the Company's stock, representing approximately 5.5% of the outstanding shares. Furthermore, the board has authorized management to repurchase additional shares up to a total of $15 million dollars during 2023. Additionally, during 2022 we increased dividends per share by 31% reflecting our very strong financial performance. We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call."

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO, David T. Johnson, CFO, Scott Hendrix, U.S. Crop SVP and Jim Thompson, Leader of the Green Solutions Initiative, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes…at 4:30 pm ET on March 13, 2023. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company's web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,328 $ 16,285 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,136 and $3,938,

respectively 156,492 149,326 Other 9,816 9,595 Total receivables, net 166,308 158,921 Inventories, net 184,190 154,306 Prepaid expenses 15,850 12,488 Income taxes receivable 1,891 - Total current assets 388,567 342,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,912 66,111 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,250 25,386 Intangible assets, net of amortization 184,664 197,841 Goodwill 47,010 46,260 Other assets 10,769 16,292 Deferred income tax assets, net 141 270 Total assets $ 726,313 $ 694,160 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of other liabilities $ - $ 802 Accounts payable 69,000 67,140 Customer prepayments 110,597 63,064 Accrued program costs 60,743 63,245 Accrued expenses and other payables 20,982 20,745 Income taxes payable - 3,006 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,279 5,059 Total current liabilities 266,601 223,061 Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees 51,477 52,240 Other liabilities, excluding current installments 4,167 5,335 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 19,492 20,780 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 14,597 20,006 Total liabilities 356,334 321,422 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Notes 5 and 11) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,446,194 shares in 2022 and 34,248,218 shares in 2021 3,444 3,426 Additional paid-in capital 105,634 101,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,182 ) (13,784 ) Retained earnings 328,745 304,385 425,641 395,477 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,029,892 shares in 2022 and 3,361,040 in 2021 (55,662 ) (22,739 ) Total stockholders' equity 369,979 372,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 726,313 $ 694,160

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 609,615 $ 557,676 $ 458,704 Cost of sales (368,263 ) (343,629 ) (286,114 ) Gross profit 241,352 214,047 172,590 Operating expenses (200,701 ) (183,272 ) (154,339 ) Bargain purchase gain on business acquisition - 171 4,657 Operating income 40,651 30,946 22,908 Change in fair value of equity investments, net (732 ) (790 ) 717 Other income - 672 - Interest expense, net (3,954 ) (3,687 ) (5,178 ) Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment 35,965 27,141 18,447 Provision for income taxes (8,561 ) (8,166 ) (3,080 ) Income before loss on equity method investment 27,404 18,975 15,367 Loss from equity method investment - (388 ) (125 ) Net income $ 27,404 $ 18,587 $ 15,242 Earnings per common share-basic $ 0.94 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 Earnings per common share-assuming dilution $ 0.92 $ 0.61 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 29,234 29,811 29,450 Weighted average shares outstanding-assuming dilution 29,872 30,410 29,993

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES For the years and quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) For the quarters ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales: U.S. crop $ 68,121 $ 79,580 $ 288,624 $ 263,632 U.S. non-crop 23,061 18,042 76,709 78,605 Total U.S. 91,182 97,622 365,333 342,237 International 68,797 61,991 244,282 215,439 Total net sales $ 159,979 $ 159,613 $ 609,615 $ 557,676 Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 27,910 $ 31,255 $ 132,509 $ 109,568 U.S. non-crop 10,431 9,396 35,257 37,443 Total U.S. 38,341 40,651 167,766 147,011 International 20,655 19,062 73,586 67,036 Total gross profit $ 58,996 $ 59,713 $ 241,352 $ 214,047

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,404 $ 18,587 $ 15,242 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 22,138 22,229 19,902 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 268 194 119 Amortization of other long-term assets 3,573 3,943 3,947 Amortization and accretion of deferred loan fees and discounted liabilities 289 359 309 Provision for bad debts 1,171 649 1,002 Provision for inventory obsolescence 340 1,034 738 Loan principal and interest forgiveness - (672 ) - Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration 610 758 250 Decrease in environmental liability - (167 ) (1,155 ) Stock-based compensation 5,684 6,880 6,561 (Decrease) increase in deferred income taxes (5,278 ) (2,090 ) 969 Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits (1,441 ) (1,783 ) (2,092 ) Change in equity investment fair value 732 790 (717 ) Loss from equity method investment - 388 125 Bargain purchase gain - (171 ) (4,657 ) Net foreign currency adjustment (29 ) (225 ) 126 Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations: (Increase) decrease in net receivables (6,447 ) (24,347 ) 15,407 (Increase) decrease in inventories (29,560 ) 8,323 6,683 (Increase) decrease in income tax receivable, net (4,910 ) 6,051 (287 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (3,082 ) (4,581 ) 140 Increase in net operating lease liability 68 286 18 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,704 8,783 (8,199 ) Increase in deferred revenue 47,551 19,280 36,803 (Decrease) increase in accrued program costs (2,449 ) 17,877 (2,517 ) Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 90 3,986 1,607 Payment of contingent consideration (1,321 ) - - Net cash provided by operating activities 57,105 86,361 90,324 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,261 ) (9,518 ) (11,249 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 84 - - Acquisitions of businesses and product lines - (10,000 ) (19,342 ) Intangible assets (1,293 ) (524 ) (4,014 ) Investment - - (1,190 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,470 ) (20,042 ) (35,795 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (254,000 ) (186,569 ) (168,400 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 253,000 131,000 126,776 Payment of contingent consideration (68 ) (1,301 ) (1,227 ) Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 837 743 721 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options 827 172 1,603 Net payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding (2,067 ) (2,955 ) (2,745 ) Repurchase of common stock (34,002 ) (4,579 ) - Payment of cash dividends (2,787 ) (2,382 ) (1,168 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,260 ) (65,871 ) (44,440 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,375 448 10,089 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (332 ) (86 ) (747 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,285 15,923 6,581 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 20,328 $ 16,285 $ 15,923

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA For the years and quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 27,404 $ 18,587 Provision for income taxes 8,561 8,166 Interest expense, net 3,954 3,687 Proxy costs 1,785 - Depreciation and amortization 25,711 26,172 Stock compensation expense 5,684 6,880 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 73,099 $ 63,492

For the quarters ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 3,898 $ 4,874 Provision for income taxes (1,626 ) 2,842 Interest expense, net 1,698 766 Depreciation and amortization 6,406 6,146 Stock compensation expense 1,288 1,571 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 11,664 $ 16,199

_____________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

