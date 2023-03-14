A lot has changed in tracker technology in the past decade, so in upgrading its Alamo plants, OCI Solar Power completely replaced the old tracker with a new state-of-the-art system, all while keeping the plant energized.From pv magazine USA Alamo 2 began operating in March 2014, and was originally built with a complex tracker system that moved by way of hydraulic pumps. As mechanical failures become a steady occurrence at both its Alamo 1 and Alamo 2 plants, it was time to upgrade. OCI Solar Power, a utility-scale solar developer based in Texas, United States, served as the EPC to upgrade its ...

