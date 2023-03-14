Saffron crafts digital-first brand experience for leading real estate brand to support global expansion.

Independent global brand consultancy Saffron announces the launch of a new digital-first brand experience for its client Engel Völkers, the leading platform for real estate agents.

Launched globally, the joint work includes a new villa symbol, brand architecture, and other components of the overall design system emphasising a digital-first experience. Implemented following a highly collaborative two-year development process, the new brand experience reflects the company's uniquely premium lifestyle by bringing competence, exclusivity and passion to every client interaction.

'The new branding reflects the evolutionary development of our company which has grown successfully around the globe in recent years and continuously becomes more digitised without losing sight of its identity and core values,' commented Christian Völkers, Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Engel Völkers. 'The new wordmark and the iconic, now detached villa symbol combine both heritage and modernity while being clear and timeless.'

'The brand refinement reflects the new zeitgeist, all while ensuring that the brand functions as a strong recognition factor for all stakeholders,' says Sven Odia, Global CEO of Engel Völkers

The most significant changes to the brand experience are based on modifications to the logo and the creation of a custom typeface. The iconic Engel Völkers villa has been adapted and detached from the traditional wordmark. Saffron partnered with type foundry Dalton Maag to develop a simple, modern typeface for Engel Völkers. The scalable digital design unifies the complex global network of owned and licensed digital platforms for users and devices across languages and platforms.

'Together, we've crafted Engel Völkers's iconic identity into a digital-first brand experience,' commented Gabor Schreier, Chief Creative Officer at Saffron. 'It will now perform at the level of the company's strategic ambition, inspiring experiences that manifest a singular lifestyle.'

