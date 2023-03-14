Helps improve code quality, safety, and security while reducing development and certification costs

LDRA, the leading provider of automated software verification, source code analysis, test tools and consultancy services, today announced LDRA tool suite support for NXP® Semiconductors' S32G3 series of vehicle network processors. The S32G3 series is an ideal component for central vehicle computer applications in zonal-based, software-defined vehicles. The LDRA tool suite, together with the NXP S32 Design Studio IDE, helps reduce the cost and effort associated with developing, testing, and certifying software that runs on S32G3 processors.

The rapid growth of new automotive features focusing on convenience and safety is driving the migration from distributed to domain and zonal based architectures. In conjunction with this change in architecture, software content is rapidly increasing in both scale and complexity. NXP's S32G3 processors are a higher-performance upgrade from S32G2 for gateways, domain control and safety processing. "These innovations are exciting but present new challenges most notably in the area of safety and cybersecurity," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "The S32G3 MPU's extensive features set including the S32 Safety Software Framework combined with LDRA tool suite and S32 Design Studio IDE, simplifies source code static and dynamic analysis; improves code quality, functional safety, and security; helping to reduce costs at every stage."

Delivering safe, secure software with reduced development cost

The LDRA tool suite helps ensure that quality is a fundamental component of the software development life-cycle. Its software standards compliance, testing, and verification tools are based on industry best practices for developing functional safety- and security-critical products of the highest quality. The LDRA tools suite's open and extensible platform is unique in its integration of software life-cycle traceability, static and dynamic analysis, unit test, and system-level testing on virtually any host or target platform.

Specifically, the LDRA tool suite offers:

Compliance with coding standards (industry- and user-defined) such as MISRA, CWE and CERT

Automated test case, harness, and stub generation for robustness testing

Automatic production of software certification and approval evidence

LDRA's ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, and the LDRA tool suite's TÜV SÜD and SGS-TÜV Saar certifications

Support for and compliance with ISO 26262 up to ASIL D, ISO/SAE 21434, ASPICE

"Automotive software requirements are rapidly evolving and the S32G3 processor series and its software support provide a safe and secure starting point for reducing cost and complexity," said Brian Carlson, global marketing director for vehicle control and networking solutions at NXP. "Central to this is the need for robust, standards-compliant code and the extensive capabilities of the LDRA tool suite provide developers with a platform to deliver this."

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

